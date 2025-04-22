This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

A senior sendoff for Her Campus Emmanuel’s 2024-2025 Vice President/Editor! Aine has been a core part of HC Emmanuel since her freshman year and we will miss her so much next year. We wish her the best of luck with all of her future endeavors!

Name: Aine Hoye

Major/Minor: English with a minor in Communications & Media

Her Campus Position: Vice President/Editor

What is your dream job: Librarian at the New York Public Library

What was your favorite class at Emmanuel: Advanced Prose Writing

Why did you join Her Campus: I joined Her Campus my freshman year because I really wanted to find a welcoming community where people were passionate about writing and social issues!

What has been your favorite article that you have written: My favorite article I’ve written for Her Campus was actually one I wrote my Sophomore year, “Sex Work: The Thin Line Between Empowering and Degrading”, because I did a lot of really interesting research for it.

Do you have any plans for after graduation: My plans are to spend some time at home this summer and then move to Brooklyn this upcoming year with my friends.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to incoming freshmen: Really challenge yourself to step outside your comfort zone and try new things/meet new people. I suggest joining at least one club and really sticking with it!

What will you miss most about your time at Emmanuel: I will miss my amazing professors and the people who gave me the best memories here.