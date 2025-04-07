RPDR: The homestretch of season 17

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

After 14 weeks of racing for the crown, the queens of Rupaul’s Drag Race season 17 are nearing the end of a cutthroat competition. And with the finish line only miles away, we have finally been presented with our top four finalists.

Throughout the season, each of these queens have faced their own set of challenges that have ultimately helped them to succeed throughout the competition. However this week, the queens were challenged with auditioning for “Rupaul’s Drag Race Live,” and also performing the song “Gift Shop” on the mainstage.

Before strutting down the runway, the queens were tasked with participating in a promotional photoshoot to market their prospective shows that would be performed at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. While each queen stunned in their photos, the standout contestant for the judges (and myself) was Jewels Sparkles, who perfectly encapsulated the Vegas-showgirl style while staying true to her own drag aesthetic.

After the photoshoot, the finalists were given the chance to be interviewed by Drag Race royalty, Latrice Royale, who originally competed on season 4 of the show. Seeing Latrice again was a joy for many fans of the show, and having her conduct the interviews for this season’s queens was a delight to see. During the segment, the queens were asked about their experiences within the competition thus far, while also giving heartfelt insights into their own personal lives. Queens including Lexi Love and Onya Nerve shared their own vulnerabilities outside of the competition and how they have impacted their careers, and while their experiences are very different, each queen displayed a sense of humility and perseverance that makes them perfect candidates for the crown.

Sam Star also gave a wonderful interview with Latrice, both queens bonding over their shared Southern upbringings and making references to past moments on the show, including the iconic “Jesus is a Biscuit” song from season 4. Suzie Toot and Jewels Sparkles also talked about their own journeys on Drag Race, citing the small setbacks they have faced throughout the competition that have ultimately made them stronger competitors.

On the mainstage, the queens gave a stellar performance of the song “Gift Shop,” which was quickly followed with the presentation of their “Opulent Outerwear” runway looks. Jewels Sparkles stunned in a white feather coat with a blinged out dress underneath, while Lexi Love served her own look in a floor length puffer coat and mirror laden undergarments. Onya Nerve stepped out in a gorgeous fur-lined outfit, complete with gold embellishments and a headpiece that certainly stapled her as one of the best looks of the night, while Sam Star followed in a beautiful orange dress and fabulous updo. Suzie Toot channeled her inner-flapper for tonight’s runway, wearing a red, authentic 1920’s overcoat that hid a sparkly flapper dress that tied the outfit together.

The queens were then given their critiques by the judging panel, which included guest judge Tracee Ellis Ross this week. While the panel was impressed with everyone’s performances for the week, Suzie Toot left them asking for more, as they felt her performance in this week’s challenge was not as on theme as the other girls. Jewels Sparkles, on the other hand, was praised for her overall performance, and was awarded the final win of the season before the finale episode.

Unfortunately, this left Suzie Toot in the bottom placement alongside Sam Star, who also did not receive raving reviews from the judges. In a final lip-sync battle, the two competed with the song “Love Child” by Diana Ross and The Supremes, where both queens battled it out in an effort to make it to the top four. However, only one queen was allowed to stay another day, making Suzie Toot sashay away.

While I was personally upset by the loss of Suzie Toot, I am thrilled with this season’s top four finalists who are bound to make the finale a more than memorable episode. However, before we get to see who takes home the crown, the previously eliminated queens will return for a “Lip Sync Lalaparuza,” giving queens another chance to show off their lip syncing skills and the audience an opportunity to see their eliminated favorites return to the screen.

Although it has been a long road to the crown, there are still two weeks left to go before we see who wins this season. And with the race for the win still in high gear, it’s still anybody’s game for the coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. So while audiences wait for the impending finale, supporting the top four finalists and tuning into next week’s episode is what’s in store. And as expected, it is bound to be as entertaining as the rest of this season.