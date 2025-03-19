Role Model’s Done It Again with ‘Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye)’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

Tucker Pillsbury, more commonly known as singer/songwriter Role Model, released the deluxe version of his album, Kansas Anymore. The deluxe version is titled Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), to mark the end of this era of his discography. Role Model formerly dated Youtuber and social media star, Emma Chamberlain, where the inspiration to his heart shattering breakup songs on this album come from. Songs like “Frances” and “Oh, Gemini” point out specific details about Chamberlain that left listeners mourning a breakup they didn’t even endure. This album is truly a work of art, so allow me to highlight some of my favorite tracks that I highly recommend you listen to.

The new additions to the album that were released with the drop of the deluxe blend perfectly with the original 13 tracks. “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” was teased as Role Model announced the deluxe, and fans like myself went crazy over it. It is such a feel good song, that makes you want to get up and dance. It’s a much needed break from the emotionally impactful mix that Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) presents us with. “Old Recliners”, “Some Protector” and “The Longest Goodbye” are the other three songs that came with the deluxe, and they showcase the end of what fans classify as Role Model’s “Emma Era”. “The Longest Goodbye” closes off the album with a country-like track that many have pointed out is similar to the music seen in Pixar’s Toy Story. I think these songs tie off the album in a way that I wasn’t expecting, leaving a bittersweet taste on everyone’s tongues.

Featured on the original album, one of my personal favorites is “Slut Era Interlude”. The song discusses the feeling of rebounding after a relationship, but I appreciate the vulnerability Role Model gives to his listeners through his lyrics. He’s not outwardly proud of his actions, but you come to recognize that he is only human, and he can’t be blamed for following the human condition that’s been set in place in today’s society. Role Model continues this path of vulnerability when he features Lizzy McAlpline in his song “So Far Gone”. The two’s voices blend so well together, and the storyline of the track is beautifully tragic.

“Something, Somehow, Someday” and “Compromise” are two of the saddest songs on Kansas Anymore. I can’t help but skip past these two, even when I am in a good mood. Role Model then gives us a few more upbeat songs, one of which is “Slipfast”. This track scratches an itch in my brain, and I’ve found it to be very addictive. “Writing’s On The Wall” follows in suit, creeping its way up in my list of top songs for the year.

All in all, Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) is a truly innovative album. It encapsulates all of the stages of a breakup into one cohesive piece, heightening its relatability to listeners. I know I’ll have this album on repeat for a while, and I can’t wait to see what Role Model does next.