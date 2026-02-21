No More Impulse Spending

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, I have noticed my spending has gotten out of hand. I want to get better at saving and stop making impulsive purchases. Many think that buying yourself a new pair of shoes or outfit will make you happy, but studies show that this isn’t the entire truth; really, we are happier when making purchases for other people. (Dunn et al., 2008) It is especially hard not to make quick purchases when anytime you scroll through social media, you are consuming content about hauls or wishlists. This has led me to think about the recent trend on TikTok of saying things you want to get, out loud, in an effort to not follow through with buying that item.

A few of my wants but not necessarily needs include:

1. The Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag

I need to start by saying, I do not need another bag. But, every time I go to my favorite outlet stores, I always end up at Coach to look at this bag, specifically in the color “maple”. Deep down, I know this is not a need at the moment, especially with that price tag. But, one day it will be a part of my wardrobe.

2. New sunglasses

I have been feeling like I want to switch up my everyday sunglasses. This isn’t something that needs to be done immediately as Boston hasn’t seen the sun in awhile.

3. Snacks

This might seem like a silly one, but I find myself constantly wanting to buy more snacks to have in between classes or while watching my show. I need to remind myself that I have so many snacks in my room that I should eat first before I buy more!

4. Smitskis

I personally love Smitskis. They are just little glow in the dark figurines that sit on your shelf, or even attach to your phone case. The smitski that sits on my phone recently lost its head and I have been going back and forth on replacing it. This is a constant reminder as I look at my phone frequently, but I just can’t justify it right now.

5. Clothes

I have so many clothes. But I frequently find myself looking online at different clothing sales. This could be for jeans, sweatshirts, or pajamas. Before I buy new clothes, I need to go through my closet and do some spring cleaning!

Although this seems like a silly exercise, I find it working at times. I think it helps to slow down and think about what you already have and whether or not this item would truly make you happier.

