Niagara Falls Trip

Before the craziness of finals began, I decided to take a trip to visit Niagara Falls! This trip out to Western New York had been planned for months for my brother and I to go see Luke Combs play at Highmark Stadium. Since the trip to Buffalo is about five hours from my hometown in Upstate New York, we decided to get a hotel and make the concert trip into a fun weekend!

The day after the concert my brother and I planned to go visit the famous waterfall, but just from the New York side. It was on our drive out that we figured it would be an unique experience to view it from the Canadian side. We both have enhanced driver’s licenses that allowed us to cross the border with ease and execute this impromptu plan.

Taking the Rainbow Bridge from Niagara Falls, New York to Niagara, Ontario was wicked! We drove right over the river and could view the waterfall from the car. After the quick stop at customs, and a hectic search for a parking spot, we were on our way to the lookout point.

It is hard to describe the falls as anything short of breathtaking. My brother and I were amazed at how something so astonishing is completely natural. I couldn’t help but wonder what the very first person who discovered Niagara Falls must have thought while they looked at it. It was beautiful.

I understand why people agree that the Canadian side of the river is better than the New York side. There were plenty of restaurants and tourist attractions around to make a whole day of visiting this area. However, the New York side is a state park that would be perfect if you prefer a nice stroll or bike ride instead of a lot of people in one area. I truly believe that whichever side you were to visit, you will be blown away by the beauty of the waterfall.