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Vladimir Proskurovskiy
Emmanuel | Life

New Hobby Unlocked

Nora Abel Student Contributor, Emmanuel College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I started a new hobby: Linocutting. This involves sketching out your idea on a piece of paper, transferring it to a piece of linoleum, carving out your design, and then rolling ink onto the linoleum using a brayer. You then press the print and reveal your design. After watching a couple Tik Toks on other people’s creations, I decided I wanted to try it out. Unaware of how much an investment this would be, I made my way to Blick.

For anyone interested in starting Linocutting, I would recommend getting the “Speedball” block printing kit. It has everything you need to get started including a lino handle and different sized cutters, ink, a brayer, and a linoleum block to carve. I also picked up some ink that could be printed onto clothing that could be washed. In the future, I would invest in a sheet of plexi glass to roll out ink. I would also like to get more colors to choose from when making prints. 

I have really enjoyed this new hobby as it is fast paced and entertaining, depending on the size of the design. My first project was a ladybug and I also made a birthday cake. I have made them into “fun mail” to send to my loved ones and birthday cards! I have tried printing onto clothing but am still in the process of learning how to ensure they last through the washing machine. In the future, I hope to make bookmarks, larger prints, and attempt to print onto clay. This has been a fun way to end my day after studying or working, and was worth the amount spent at Blick.  

Nora Abel

Emmanuel '27

Nora is the Secretary of Emmanuel College's Her Campus Chapter. She is a junior majoring in Developmental Psychology with a minor in Industrial/Organizational Psychology. She finds that Her Campus has been a great way to get involved on campus and meet new people!