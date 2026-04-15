New Hobby Unlocked

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I started a new hobby: Linocutting. This involves sketching out your idea on a piece of paper, transferring it to a piece of linoleum, carving out your design, and then rolling ink onto the linoleum using a brayer. You then press the print and reveal your design. After watching a couple Tik Toks on other people’s creations, I decided I wanted to try it out. Unaware of how much an investment this would be, I made my way to Blick.

For anyone interested in starting Linocutting, I would recommend getting the “Speedball” block printing kit. It has everything you need to get started including a lino handle and different sized cutters, ink, a brayer, and a linoleum block to carve. I also picked up some ink that could be printed onto clothing that could be washed. In the future, I would invest in a sheet of plexi glass to roll out ink. I would also like to get more colors to choose from when making prints.

I have really enjoyed this new hobby as it is fast paced and entertaining, depending on the size of the design. My first project was a ladybug and I also made a birthday cake. I have made them into “fun mail” to send to my loved ones and birthday cards! I have tried printing onto clothing but am still in the process of learning how to ensure they last through the washing machine. In the future, I hope to make bookmarks, larger prints, and attempt to print onto clay. This has been a fun way to end my day after studying or working, and was worth the amount spent at Blick.