My Summer House Character Opinions: Who’s Thriving and Who’s Not

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an OG fan of “Summer House”, I’ve watched certain cast members repeat the same patterns season after season, while others have genuinely grown on me. Some evolve, some don’t, and it’s all part of the Bravo universe.

This season brings a lot of new faces, and although some longtime cast members have moved on, I’m actually enjoying the fresh energy. Here are my thoughts on who’s thriving and who’s not:

Carl Radke

As an OG viewer, I never thought Carl would top my list, but his growth the past couple of seasons is genuinely impressive. Seeing him prioritize his sobriety and step into the role of voice of reason has been amazing to watch. He’s become the gentleman and supportive friend the house needs.

Amanda Batula

Amanda has always been a favorite of mine, but this season, she’s really coming into her own. She’s no longer putting up with the same patterns, especially in her relationship, and is finally embracing her independence. It feels like a full-circle moment for her.

Bailey Taylor & Levi Sebree

These two deserve to be grouped together; they’re a great duo. Bailey and Levi fit seamlessly into the house: fun, genuine, and unapologetically themselves. It’s refreshing to see new cast members who don’t feel like replacements.

Lindsay Hubbard

I’ve always been on and off with Lindsay, and she has never really been my favorite, but this season she’s giving full queen energy. She sets boundaries, doesn’t tolerate nonsense, and commands respect. Love her or hate her, she’s undeniably a central force in the house.

Ciara Miller

Ciara is the definition of a cool girl, beautiful, confident, and effortlessly charismatic. I’m still forming my full opinion this season, but so far, she’s giving everything.

West Wilson

West gives Midwest charm with a chaotic twist. He’s the kind of guy who could steal anyone’s girlfriend, and while he frustrates me with his relationship with Ciara, he’s undeniably funny and brings a laid-back energy to the house.

KJ Dillard

KJ seems genuinely kind and self-aware. I really respect how open he is about being influenced by strong women in his life. His authenticity and willingness to stay true to himself make him stand out.

Mia Calabrese

Mia brings a calm, grounded presence to the house. She’s honest and loyal, especially to Ciara, and adds a refreshing level-headed energy to the group dynamic.

Ben Waddell

Ben, on the other hand, doesn’t really do it for me. He comes across as overly confident, and his assumptions like pursuing Bailey or expecting attention from Dara feel forced and unnecessary. He just doesn’t add much beyond drama.

Jesse Solomon

Jesse started off strong, especially paired with West, but lately he’s been losing me. Between last season’s drama and his current behavior, his constant joking is starting to feel immature and weird. He definitely has some growing to do.

Kyle Cooke

Oh, Kyle. I have such mixed feelings. When he’s good, he’s great but when he’s bad, it’s hard to watch. I can’t handle another season of him acting like a “hurried husband” to Amanda or refusing to support Carl when it matters. He brings the party, but his Peter Pan tendencies and lack of accountability are getting old.

As the season continues, I know this list could definitely change because with any Bravo show, you never really know what to expect. Even though “Summer House” can feel repetitive at times, I really like this cast this season and I’m excited to see how the rest of it plays out.