Within the world of entertainment, there are many things that can signify that an actor has officially “made it” in their career. Appearing alongside their childhood idols and inspirations, winning an Oscar, and finding themselves wrapped up in their first Hollywood scandal are all signs of stardom, however my personal favorite would have to be appearing on late night television; more specifically, getting a hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live”.

SNL has been a pillar in the industry for over 50 years, bolstering the careers of countless celebrities that have spanned across the ages. Most recently, though, the comedy series has helped an overnight sensation prove that he is more than just a pretty face with a killer Russian accent. Of course, I am referring to Connor Storrie and his incredible SNL debut this past Saturday, which was complete with special guest appearances from costars and entertaining original characters. And as an avid SNL viewer (and a big Connor Storrie fan), this episode was certainly a great success in my eyes, and wonderfully showcased Storrie’s acting versatility and overall talent.

What’s even more wonderful, though, is that Storrie’s hosting gig has crossed him off of my “SNL Host Wishlist”, which he was immediately put on after seeing “Heated Rivalry”. However, with Storrie’s debut out of the way, there are still plenty of celebrities that I would love to see grace the stage of Studio 8H. Unfortunately, the list I have compiled is incredibly long, but I’ve listed my top 10 picks for future SNL hosts, and hopefully they will get their turn someday soon.

1. Chris Evans

To say that I am shocked that Chris Evans has yet to be on SNL is an understatement. For years, I have been hoping to see this man’s name appear on the traditional post-it note announcement, but alas, it has yet to come.

Evans is no stranger to comedy, appearing in films such as “Not Another Teen Movie” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” pretty early on in his career, and the comedy film “Honey Don’t!” as recently as 2025. Obviously, he is more known for his more dramatic or action packed films, but I think he’s a perfect hosting candidate for a future episode. Maybe with the upcoming release of “Avengers: Doomsday”, he can finally make his debut, but for now I’ll keep wishing until the fateful day comes.

2. Brittany Broski

Straying away from traditional television or film celebrities, internet personality Brittany Broski is yet another host I would love to see on a future SNL episode. Her entire career and social presence revolves around being silly with a sense of intellect, which I think would mesh wonderfully with the rest of the cast.

While Broski has yet to make any film debuts, she has been a prominent media figure since 2019, with her most recent project being the ever popular youtube talk show “Royal Court”.

Her ability to not only connect with the audience but also other celebrities she meets is completely authentic, which I think is pretty hard to come across these days. I’d love to see her make a hosting debut in the future, and with her career constantly on the upside, I think it’s possible we’ll see her someday.

3. Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova

SNL is no stranger to hosts coming in pairs, and I think this drag duo would make waves if they were ever to appear in Studio 8H. These two first appeared together on season seven of “Rupaul’s Drag Race” way back in 2015, and since then, they’ve hosted podcasts and webshows together as a pair, discussing a wide range of topics that always get the audience laughing.

Their most recent venture, “The Bald and the Beautiful” podcast, has been gaining traction since its premier in 2020, and the careers of both queens individually have been extremely prolific since their television debuts. While they have no upcoming projects to promote while on the show, Trixie and Katya would be entertaining hosts no matter what. Hopefully, they’ll get their chance someday soon, and I will be glued to my TV when it happens.

4. Zendaya

Yet again, I am shocked that Zendaya has yet to host SNL at least once in her entire career. She’s no stranger to comedy, and has done plenty of work in front of live studio audiences. Yes, I am referring to her Disney Channel days on “Shake it Up” and “KC Undercover”, but experience is experience no matter how long ago it was.

Zendaya is a perfect hosting candidate, in my opinion. She’s charismatic, an established force in Hollywood, and has the opportunity to promote quite a few of her films that are coming out later this year. Ideally, I would love to see her hosting in wake of “The Drama” and “Euphoria” during their upcoming releases in April. But, she also has a chance to host later in the year after the releases of “The Odyssey”, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”, and “Dune: Part Three”. Despite Zendaya being incredibly booked and busy all of the time, I do hope she’ll someday come to the SNL stage and make a splash, because I know she’d be incredible.

5. Jennifer Coolidge

As one of the queens of comedy, I think Jennifer Coolidge needs to make her SNL debut and it needs to be done soon. While having auditioned for the show in 1995 and being impersonated by both Ariana Grande and Chloe Fineman in 2024, Coolidge deserves the chance to be there herself and just be hilarious, because I think society needs that.

Coolidge unfortunately does not have any upcoming projects to promote if she were to make her debut during the remainder of the season, but honestly, I don’t think she needs any. Having her there just to have her would be an absolute treat, which is reason enough in my opinion. Regardless, I do hope she gets the chance someday, and I know it’ll be just as funny as I hope it will be.

6. Bowen Yang

Although Yang just recently made his departure from the SNL cast in December, I certainly wouldn’t mind having him come back to host someday. During his seven years on the show, he was always one of the cast members that I would watch out for in sketches. And as his career began to take off after hosting the “Las Culturistas” Awards and appearing in both “Wicked” films, I knew we were in the presence of a star.

Obviously, right now would be a little too early for Yang to reappear in Studio 8H, but for future seasons, I think he’d make an excellent host. I’m not sure what’s in store for the future of Yang’s career, other than voice acting for the new “Cat in the Hat” film releasing in November. But, with the current trajectory of his career on the ups, I think he’ll have many opportunities to come back for a hosting gig.

7. The Muppets

When I say I need The Muppets to host SNL someday, I mean that with utmost sincerity. This group is possibly the most deserving of a hosting gig on my list, and there’s a good reason for it, too. The Muppets have been a part of SNL since its earliest seasons, with some of the puppets having their own special segment, “Land of Gorch”, in season one. Since then, The Muppets have returned on special occasions, even helping Jason Segel with his monologue in 2011.

However, with the recent reboot of “The Muppet Show” on Disney+, having this cast of characters come on down to host on their own would be a great opportunity. Personally, I see Kermit the Frog taking the reins for this episode, as he is the ringleader for the entire muppet operation. But, obviously fan favorite characters like Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Scooter, and Gonzo will be there to help and add to the entire experience. Hopefully, someday my muppet dream will become a reality, but for now I’ll keep wishing.

8. Bob the Drag Queen

If it wasn’t made clear by one of my previous dream hosts, I would love for a drag queen to host SNL, and Bob is a perfect choice in my opinion. Getting her TV debut on “Rupaul’s Drag Race” season nine, and promptly winning the season as well, Bob has been a standout performer within the industry, charming the world with her authenticity, sarcasm, and unique drag style.

Throughout her career, Bob has been no stranger to comedy, performing live stand-up comedy in drag in front of numerous live audiences. And currently, she is performing as Harold Zidler in “Moulin Rogue!” on Broadway, where she is undoubtedly excelling. She’s also well prepared for hosting gigs, since she’s previously hosted the 2025 Queertie Awards and currently cohosts both “The Traitors” official podcast with Rob Mariano and the “Sibling Rivalry” podcast alongside Monét X Change. While she is busy, I’d love to see her host SNL someday, and I do hope it’s soon for my sake.

9. Michelle Obama

This is absolutely a reach, but Michelle Obama hosting SNL is an absolute must for a future episode. Despite being an incredibly poised and polished woman, I think she can bring on the hilarity and silliness required to host an episode. She would obviously have a killer monologue, and I would just love to see her interact with the rest of the cast. And who knows, maybe Barack can make a guest appearance, too?

But in all seriousness, Michelle would be wonderful if she gets the chance to host. She’s been impersonated plenty of times before, so getting to see her be there as herself instead would be a great delight. And with the current state of the world, I think that this is something that I- and the rest of society- would take great pleasure in seeing.

10. Hudson Williams

Last but certainly not the least mentioned on my list would be none other than Connor Storrie’s “Heated Rivalry” costar, Hudson Williams. When I first saw him on my screen, I knew that a star had just been born and the world was in the presence of greatness. Other than his stellar performance in “Heated Rivalry”, Williams has proved to be a genuinely charismatic person outside of his acting; if you take a look at his interviews from the show’s press tour, you’ll see what I mean.

Personally, I would like Hudson to host a little later in the future; not because I don’t want him there right now, but because he has quite a few projects ahead of him that are bound to catapult him into further stardom. Maybe when “Heated Rivalry” season two premiers, we’ll get to see Williams grace the stage, but for now, I will be wishing and praying with all my might that he hosts someday.

With this list out of the way, I can only hope that my wishes will come true, and I will someday see these stars on SNL. But for now, I can simply just dream about these episodes happening and hope that the universe (and Lorne Michaels himself) hear my pleas and make this wishlist a reality.