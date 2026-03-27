My hopes for Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The current entertainment landscape is- for lack of better terms- a mess. Between studios consistently releasing cash-grab remakes of beloved original films, and Hollywood reusing the same stars in each and every project, audiences are constantly left disappointed and yearning for more. However, in this depressive era of film, there is a surprising glimmer of hope that comes from literary retellings making their way to the screen. No, I’m not referring to the strange experience that was “Wuthering Heights”, but instead the upcoming adaptation of Homer’s “The Odyssey.”

Directed by Christopher Nolan, “The Odyssey” film will depict the infamous travels of the mythic hero, Odysseus (Matt Damon), as he tries to find his way home after surviving the Trojan War. With an anticipated release of July 17, a few trailers and official photos have been released, giving audiences a glimpse into what they can expect from Nolan’s adaptation.

As a big Greek mythology fan, I am very excited to see this movie come July, and based on what I’ve seen thus far concerning its production, my hopes remain in a good place. However, I do have my concerns, as most people do when beloved pieces of literature get adapted for the screen. And unfortunately for the classical works of Homer, they have been victim to numerous poor screen adaptations.

Of course, I am referring specifically to the mythological nightmare that is the 2004 film “Troy”. This movie is bad for a number of reasons, however its main issues come from a lack of care for the source material itself. From omitting the presence of the gods to completely ignoring the real timeline of the Trojan War, it seems as though an actual appreciation for Homer’s “The Iliad” was unimportant in production, however the idea of adding in needless romance plots was paramount.

With the disaster that is “Troy” in mind, I do indeed have my reservations about Nolan’s upcoming film, and I would like to take a moment to address a few things that should absolutely be included within this adaptation. And unfortunately, if Nolan is somehow reading this, they are non-negotiable.

First of all, I am expecting to see acts of divine intervention displayed within this film. The presence of the gods is incredibly important to Odysseus’ story, and omitting their roles not only takes away an entire level of understanding, but also ruins the story itself. Fortunately, the cast list for the film informs us that at least Athena (Zendaya), Circe (Charlize Theron), and Calypso (currently undisclosed) will be present, yet doesn’t reveal too much more in terms of the other gods that appear in Homer’s original epic poem. With that said, I am hoping to see portrayals of Poseidon and Helios in the film, since their actions directly contribute to Odysseus’ lengthy and dangerous voyage home.

While on the topic of danger, my next “must have” for this adaptation would have to be the presence of all the mythic dangers Odysseus and his crew will have to face. These factors heavily influence the story, and do indeed appear at almost every turn. More specifically, I am hoping to see battles with the Cyclops Polyphemus and Scylla the sea monster, threats of sirens derailing the journey, and the unbridled wrath of the gods sent upon the travelers. Ghostly interactions are also something I’m hoping for, not only because of the dangerous implications of their meetings, but also because it allows for unfamiliar audiences to gain backgrounds on bits of the Trojan War; at least, if it’s the ghosts of Achilles and Agamemnon as the source material provides.

Finally, my last hope for this film is that it follows the timeline of events as given within Homer’s work. This adaptation is supposed to follow ten years of traveling, and while I understand that is a lot of ground to cover, it is indeed possible to do and do correctly. There are plenty of ways to show the passage of long amounts of time, and even text on the screen explaining how many years into the journey we are will get the job done just fine. Furthermore, the length of this journey is extremely important not only for reasons of accuracy, but also for reasons of depth and character development. Not only is Odysseus affected by the length of his journey, but so are his wife and son that don’t even know if he survived the war he initially left for many years ago. I can understand making minimal edits to the timeline, however completely cutting out years and pivotal events is inexcusable when it comes to a story like this (I’m looking at you “Troy”).

Overall, what I am genuinely looking for with this adaptation is accuracy, and right now I can say that I feel confident in this film’s ability to deliver. But, I suppose only time will give truth to that statement, and until then, I will be eagerly awaiting for the arrival of this film into theaters later this summer.