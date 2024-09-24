My Favorite Podcasts Right Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

I listen to a lot of podcasts in my day to day life, whether that is on a walk or doing laundry. I love to listen to all different types of podcasts, ranging from self-help to comedy to relatable content to interviews, which makes me feel qualified to give advice on my favorite podcasts. I would recommend any of these to a friend and hopefully you find your new favorite from this list!

Giggly Squad

Giggly Squad is a comedy podcast from Hannah Berner and Paige Desorbo. This is quite literally my favorite podcast of all time. I find myself laughing out loud at the content of these podcasts, and quite possibly embarrassing myself in public by doing so. Giggly Squad feels like you are eavesdropping on a conversation between best friends in the best way possible. They could be talking about paint drying and I would still listen because the way they tell stories to their audience is so fascinating. They have been getting more recognition lately with a successful nationwide tour and even one of the hosts Hannah Berner getting an exclusive netflix comedy special. I couldn’t be happier to have found this podcast and I highly recommend you to give it a listen. Hannah Berner also has a podcast called Berner Phone with her husband and fellow comedian Des Bishop where they listen to call in stories on various topics and react to them, it is so funny to listen to their banter on this podcast.

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Taking a turn from Giggly Squad, Mel Robbins is my favorite self help/motivational podcaster. I became a devoted listener this summer, and have gone back in their discography of old episodes as well. I find her insights so helpful as a young person navigating college, a career, confidence, mental health, wellness, etc. She breaks down big topics like confidence or finding your passion in ways that are digestible and give actionable steps to actually improve. I also find her as a person just so incredibly inspiring, such a great reminder to everyone that you can pivot so many times on a journey to find what you want to do and you have so much time to do so.

Happy Hour with Gretchen Geraghty

Happy Hour with Gretchen Geraghty is the first podcast I ever listened to probably about four or five years ago, and I still listen to this day. I love how aspirational but still relatable she is as a fellow Boston girlie. I have followed Gretchen on Youtube since early high school and have always looked up to her, so it was a natural transition to listen to her podcasts when she started her podcast. She talks about staying motivated, wellness, gives advice and talks about her life as a 20 something growing up.

Chicks in the Office

If you are looking for a good pop culture podcast then look no further than Chicks in the Office. Chicks in the Office is a podcast under the Barstool Sports umbrella. It features hosts Ria and Fran who upload three episodes a week perfect for a morning walk or commute. This podcast feeds my pop culture fix with bachelor recaps, celeb interviews and generally funny and engaging conversation.