My Favorite Places Around Boston to Read

I love being on campus but sometimes I need to unplug for a bit. I enjoy going to different parts of Boston to read or just listen to music. I think these places are perfect for college students as they are typically free, and always an adventure. In this article, I will be sharing some of my favorite spots around Boston to read, listen to music, and hangout!

Fenway Victory Gardens

Quite honestly, this is my favorite spot in Boston. There is so much history here and each visit is different depending on the season. I always love talking to plot owners and hearing about their experience. It is always so cool to see butterflies and bees flying around. There is typically a bench just to sit and spend time in the gardens.

Original photo by Nora Abel

Boston Public Gardens

I love coming here with a book because there are so many different spots to hangout. I can easily spend hours here. This is a good place to spread out a blanket, bring some snacks, read, and do some people watching. The scenery is always changing at the Gardens depending on seasons whether this is cherry blossoms or leaves changing colors. Just like other spots in Boston, you do have to be aware of the geese and turkeys that roam.

The Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University

This is a bit of a trek from campus but has become a new favorite of mine. I got good exercise walking around the park and stumbled upon a great spot to be in nature and read a good book. There is a lot to see in the park and feels tucked away from the rest of the city.

Coffee Shops

Boston is filled with coffee shops that are great for reading. I am still exploring the city but I have found some of my favorites. Tatte Bakery and Cafe Nero are good options with comfortable seating. Levain has amazing cookies with seating areas outside. Trident Booksellers & Cafe is also a great option on Newbury Street.

The Train

Although not the most ideal place to read, it is a good pass time while commuting. It prevents doom scrolling on my phone!

As a sophomore in college, I have found it is very important to find balance between work and personal life. This is a great way to get off campus for just a little bit and recharge. I love experiencing different parts of Boston and this is such an easy way to do so!