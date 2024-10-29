My Favorite Fall Activities in Boston

Now that the temperature is dropping, the leaves are finally turning brown and orange, and pumpkin spice is in full swing, it finally is feeling like fall to me. Fall is my absolute favorite season, and all year I’ve been waiting to pull out my chunky sweaters and do all the fall activities that Boston has to offer. Here is a few things that I will be doing to take advantage of the beautiful weather and city!
- Take a walk through boston commons
-
This may seem like an obvious one, but you’d be surprised how many people haven’t dedicated a few hours to walking the Commons. My favorite thing to do is take advantage of a free afternoon, grab a warm coffee, and take the train to Park Street. This stop will take you right to the Commons, and you can walk the many paths around the park, admire the statues and architecture, and most importantly feel the crunching of the leaves under your feet. The foliage in this area is truly one of the best you can find in the city.
- Beacon hill
-
This list would not be complete without Beacon Hill on it. With it’s cobblestone roads, adorable restaurants and little shops, and endless picturesque brownstones, it’s the epitome of fall. I highly suggest stopping by Acorn Street, one of the most famous streets in the Country, just because of how beautiful it is! Additionally, this is the perfect time of year to check out the homes in Beacon Hill, because so many are decorated amazingly for Halloween!
- Apple picking
-
If you’re up for a short drive, there are tons of amazing apple orchards around Boston. Honey Pot Hill is one of my favorites, because they have delicious apple cider donuts and an adorable little farm store. It’s less than an hour from Boston, and so worth the drive!