My Favorite Fall Activities in Boston

Now that the temperature is dropping, the leaves are finally turning brown and orange, and pumpkin spice is in full swing, it finally is feeling like fall to me. Fall is my absolute favorite season, and all year I’ve been waiting to pull out my chunky sweaters and do all the fall activities that Boston has to offer. Here is a few things that I will be doing to take advantage of the beautiful weather and city!