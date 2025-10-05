My Dream DWTS Cast: Bookish Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Dancing With The Stars” has recently returned for its 34th season, and I,much like many other fans, spend every Tuesday night rooting for my favorite celebrities as they try to master the art of ballroom dancing with their professional partners. I would love to be able to compete on DWTS, but since I have neither the dancing credentials or the overwhelming fame to be on either end of the partnership, it got me thinking about the next best way to get involved in the show. With that said, I decided to create my DWTS dream cast featuring characters from my favorite novels! Here’s my fiction list of stars who I think would get 10’s from Carrie Ann all season long!

Evelyn Hugo (The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo) and Brandon Armstrong

Brandon’s elegant technique would pair perfectly with Evelyn’s vintage flair. The two would definitely be a fan favorite, and Evelyn would absolutely be sporting her infamous green ballgown during the finale.

Nicholas Rose (You Deserve Each Other) and Emma Slater

Emma would definitely bring out Nick’s fun side, and the two would have the best jive of the season. Their behind the scenes footage would be filled with laughter and pre performance pranks, leaving the audience to vote for them week after week.

Kai Rhodes (Caught Up) and Jenna Johnson

This pair would be frontrunners for the season, and would play off similar vibes as Jenna’s previous partnership with Joey Graziadei. Kai’s athleticism would be a huge factor in his success, and with Jenna’s choreography, they would find themselves making it to the finale with ease.

Aiden Valentine (First-Time Caller) and Daniella Karagach

Daniella would teach Aiden the art of loosening up, starting him on night one with a jive. This pair would have great chemistry on the dance floor, but their behind-the-scenes friendship would keep the votes pouring in.

Olive Smith (The Love Hypothesis) and Pasha Pashkov

While Olive would be timid at first, Pasha would encourage her to dance like nobody’s watching. Olive would have the greatest improvement of the season, and her most memorable dance would be a waltz that prompts the audience to give the pair a standing ovation.

Poppy Wright (People We Meet On Vacation) and Val Chmerkovskiy

Poppy’s vibrance mixed with Val’s precise technique would blend well to get them high scores from the judges. Val would be the perfect partner to get Poppy out of her comfort zone and hopefully with her hands around the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy at the end of the season.

Rio Deluca (Rewind It Back) and Whitney Carson

Rio’s heartthrob persona would fall right in with Whitney’s past partnerships. Whitney would be able to bring out the professional dancer in Rio, leaning on the athleticism and determination that he shows on the hockey rink.

Daisy Jones (Daisy Jones and the Six) and Gleb Savchenko

Gleb would use Daisy’s predisposed musicality to choreograph steamy Latin ballroom dances. The two would definitely have speculation of a budding romance, but would continue to wow the judges with their connection on the dance floor.

Justin Dahl (Just for the Summer) and Rylee Arnold

Rylee would show Justin that he’s not just a stepping stone for others in the competition, and that he has a great shot at taking home the beloved mirrorball trophy. The two would perform a paso doble that goes viral for its tension and sharpness.

Stevie Shay (Mile High) and Ezra Sosa

Ezra would show Stevie the fun side of dance, easing her nerves and allowing her to shine in her own light. The pair would share lots of funny moments backstage, making their performances some of the most entertaining of the season.

Clementine West (The Seven Year Slip) and Shasha Farber

Clementine’s upbeat and easy going persona would encourage Sasha to create fun and magical dances that the pair would get amazing scores on. On Dedication Night, Clementine would dedicate a dance to her aunt, leaving viewers teary eyed and in awe.

Augustus “Gus” Everett (Beach Read) and Britt Stewart

Britt would encourage Gus to stop harping on himself over mistakes in his dancing technique, and to lighten up in the ballroom. The duo’s best dance would be a tango, where Gus would move to the music naturally and be able to showcase his sharp, cynical side.

Joan Goodwin (Atmosphere) and Alan Bersten

Alan would use Joan’s intelligence to teach her new moves, breaking them down to a science of rhythm. Joan would learn to trust Alan, and the two would have the greatest improvement of the season.

This fictitious season would be loaded with talent, leaving each week more and more difficult for viewers to watch their favorite stars go home. The entire cast would have great chemistry, and it would go down as the most memorable season of “Dancing With The Stars”!