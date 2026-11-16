This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that Halloween is over, it is officially the Holiday season! This is the perfect time to get your wishlist together before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals hit the stores. Whether you are Pinterest-boarding or writing out your list, here are some items I’ve been keeping my eye on for this holiday season.

Kitchen Appliances

I have been on the hunt for cute kitchen utensils and appliances to spruce up my living space. The Lennox Village Butter Dish and the Lennox Village Paper Towel Holder are two of my favorites. Are they expensive for items of this nature? Definitely. But I would keep them forever so they feel like an investment! I also dream of having a pink kitchen, so this Farberware knife set would be perfect. A Kitchen Aid Mixer would be a nice touch as well, but I am not a baker by any means, so I’ll have to step up my baking skills before I fully add this to my wishlist.

Clothes

New items of clothing always find their way onto my wishlist. I can’t believe that as a kid I used to be disappointed when I received clothes. Now, I can’t seem to get enough! I’ve been eyeing some wrap-tops recently, and this Anthropologie one is adorable. Speaking of tops, this Princess Polly cut out top is also creeping its way up on my wishlist, too. The floral detailing is too cute to pass up. For bottoms, I’m adding these Aerie trousers to my list—I’m a sucker for anything cheetah and leopard print. We can’t forget about shoes either. These Coach kitten heels are a need. And in an effort to prepare for the warmer weather to come back, these Victoria Secret flip flops are going straight on my wishlist too.

Makeup

You can really never have too much makeup. I’m definitely adding this Saie Glowy Gel Gift Set to my list, because it has two products that I use on a daily basis. I also want to give the Eadem lip balm a try since I’ve heard great things about it. Rhode is another makeup brand I love, and this gift set combines two of my favorite products. And in an effort to invest in my makeup application products, I’ve been eyeing the Refy Duo Face Brush.

Miscellaneous

Aside from those big three categories, there are other items that will be added to my Holiday wishlist. First would be this adorable ring holder that’s perfect for dog-lovers like me. This next one might be a little out of left field, but I really want a Dyson Vacuum to keep my living spaces super clean. And, it wouldn’t be a wishlist without some accessories as well! I’m obsessed with the Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag, and this Kate Spade charm bracelet. To end off my wishlist, I’m adding a Pink JBL Flip 5, because who wouldn’t want a pink speaker?

Wishlists emphasize your wishes, so go big or go home! I’ll definitely add some realistically-priced items to this list, but it’s fun to imagine a world where you receive all of your top of the list items! I can’t wait to look at everyone else’s wishlists and hauls this holiday season!