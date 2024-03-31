This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

The Boston Marathon is the oldest official marathon in the world and is known as one of the most prestigious road racing events. I’ll be honest, I’ve lived in Rhode Island all my life and didn’t know until I started to go to college in Boston that the marathon is a big deal. My freshman year I went home that weekend and I heard it was a lot of fun, so I promised myself the following year I would attend.

I kept my promise and I ended up going to the marathon last year and I had the best experience ever! The marathon begins in Hopkinton and ends in Boston, the 26.2 mile road race is lined by hundreds of people cheering everyone on. Last year it was rainy but that did not stop anyone from coming out and supporting the racers. The energy and excitement is one you have never experienced before, seriously it is contagious. I dragged one of my close friends to watch and even though we had umbrella’s and a poncho we still got soaked. Yet it was so much fun, especially to go together. Seeing people complete a race that they have been training for all year, seeing someone accomplish a dream is a once in a lifetime experience. If you do plan on going I recommend wearing comfortable shoes because it is a long day, you have to walk a lot, especially through big crowds, and bring some snacks and water as well.