LeadHERship at Emmanuel

Looking to celebrate Women’s History Month? Well, then look no further than Emmanuel College’s upcoming “LeadHERship” panel.

Hosted by the Women and Gender Studies Club, female Resident Assistants, and HerCampus’s Emmanuel chapter, female leaders from across the community plan to come together and share their experiences in leadership roles.

Students are encouraged to attend the event, and even have the opportunity to earn extra credit for specific courses if their professors have offered the chance. Those who are unsure if the extra credit applies should contact their professors for further information.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 13th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Light refreshments will also be provided for all attendees.