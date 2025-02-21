Kendrick Lamar’s Half-time Show Is Now The Most Viewed Halftime Performance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

The 2025 Super Bowl was for sure one for the history books. Chiefs vs. Eagles round two had everyone on their feet. During the monumental game, Kendrick Lamar took the stage at the halftime show and we witnessed as it officially became the most-watched half-time performance in history with 133.5 million viewers, surpassing Michael Jackson’s 1993 show. The significance of his show goes far beyond simply a stellar performance, but a testament to the impact of Black history in America.

This past year has been truly monumental for Kendrick Lamar with his hit single “Not Like Us” skyrocketing on the charts and receiving five Grammy awards earlier this month. Aside from becoming a symbol of mass “crash-out”, Kendrick Lamar has been described by some as a “political storyteller” and is known for his openness to explore topics that are often avoided throughout his art. This 2025 half-time performance is much more substantial than a simple dig at his infamous beef with fellow rapper, Drake. It is a direct commentary on America and the experiences Black Americans face every day. And what better time for this monumental achievement than Black History Month.

Kendrick’s use of Black backup dancers dressed in red, white, and blue paired with Samuel L. Jackson posing as Uncle Sam is a powerful exposition of the often white-centered symbols of America. Not only were we shown the creation of the flag using said bodies, but we were shown a “divided” America as the dancers turned their backs toward one another. The performance ends with all the people together yet fallen. Including subtle yet powerful imagery such as backup dancers hitting the ground positioned as shapes of body tape is perfectly crafted commentary. Taking the stage to protest and taunt the political state of America as the president sat within the audience forced to face the mess at one of the biggest events in American history is simply chef’s kiss.

The power of holding this performance, and the achievements it has reached, during Black History Month is a true testament to the strength of Black voices.