Jalen Hurts and His All-Women Team: Changing the Game in Sports Management

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

With Super Bowl 59 marking a championship run for the Philadelphia Eagles, I’d like to highlight quarterback Jalen Hurts, not just for his dominance on the field, but for his impact off of it. Hurts has made incredible efforts to support women, setting himself apart in the NFL. Unlike his competitor from the Kansas City Chiefs, Harrison Butker, who made headlines for his controversial graduation speech about women belonging in traditional housewife roles, Hurts takes a completely different approach. He actively uplifts and believes in the strength of women, as shown by his decision to employ an all-female management team. Hurts team includes Nicole Lynn (his agent and the first black woman to represent a top NFL quarterback), Chantal Romain (his manager), Shakeemah Simmons-Winter (his communications director), Jenna Malphrus (his director of operations), and Rachel Everett (his brand strategist). This choice speaks volumes about his commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

Hurts’ management team isn’t just impressive because they are women, but it’s because they are the best in their fields. Three of them are women of color, making his team not only groundbreaking in gender representation but also racial diversity. What’s most impressive is that this wasn’t some strategic statement, it was simply about hiring the best people for the job. In an interview with CNBC, Hurts explained that he wasn’t trying to be revolutionary; he just picked the most qualified team, and it happened to be all women.

With constant debates about whether women belong in sports, Hurts’ success speaks for itself. His female representatives secured one of the most largest contracts in NFL history, a five-year, $255 million extension with the Eagles. Yet it goes deeper than that. In a Sports Illustrated interview from 2022, Hurts talked about how his team brings him a different perspective, pointing out that women work just as hard as men but don’t always get the same recognition.

What makes this even more admirable is that Hurts didn’t set out to make a statement, he simply believed in these women and what they could bring to the table. With his level of success, he could have easily followed the typical route, leaning into the outdated idea that a man would be a better fit for these leadership roles. Instead, he went with his gut and chose people he trusted. It is possible to think that without this team of women, he might not be in the position he is today.

Beyond his management team, Hurts continues to make an impact in the industry and his community. He volunteers with the Eagles Autism Foundation, participates in Operation HOPE, and takes part in youth football camps, further proving that his leadership extends far beyond the game.

This should be a wake up call for the rest of the industry. Women deserve a seat at the table. They bring value, fresh perspectives, and, in Hurts’ case, the kind of leadership that lands a $255 million deal.