I’ve Read 100 Books This Year: These Are The Ones I Gave 5 Stars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This has been my biggest reading year yet. I hit 100 books for the year back in August, mostly because I spent the majority of my summer with my nose wedged between the pages of some romance novel. Despite this, I have come across so many different stories this year, and not all of them fell into my good graces. But, with an uptick in the number of books I’ve read, there has come an uptick in the number of 5 star reads I’ve found. Here are the ones that I still cannot stop thinking about.

“Heart The Lover” by Lily King

What happens when love just isn’t enough? King explores this question time and time again throughout this story. For a novel that’s under 300 pages, I was shocked at how attached to the characters I became. This is a heartbreaker for sure, and I shed lots of tears during the third act of this book. If you like the contemporary fiction genre—this is definitely the read for you.

“Not Quite Dead Yet” by Holly Jackson

This book takes place over the seven days before Jet Mason will be dead. The premise is crazy, and the plot is even crazier. Holly Jackson is most known for her YA series, “A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder.” But this novel, however, is her step into the adult mystery and thriller genre. I was shocked at how well she was able to appeal to an older audience, and I was left on the edge of my seat the entire time.

“Last Night At The Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo

An LGBTQ+ historical fiction that will have you viewing the world in a different light. Even though this is a YA novel, the themes and motifs appeal to a much larger age range. The setting of this story, San Francisco’s Chinatown in the 1950s, ropes you right in. By the end, you’ll be rooting for these characters like your life depends on it.

“Tropesick” by Lauren Okie

For adult fans of “We Were Liars”, “Tropesick” is a book filled with love, secrets, and a bit of magic. I stayed up all night to finish this one. If you enjoy stories about writers, or if you’re a romance reader like me, this book will add a new flare to the genre we know and love.

“The Midnight Show” by Lee Kelly and Jennifer Thorne

If you are a fan of Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Saturday Night Live”, or novels about celebrities, this book will be right up your alley. I was not expecting to love this one, but it takes you on an absolutely wild ride through the fictitious history of Lillian Martin’s life. If you think you know where this novel is headed, think again. Sometimes the truth is buried in writing.

“Boring Asian Female” by Canwen Xu

How far will you go to get what you want? I can tell you that main character Elizabeth Zhang will go farther than you can imagine. Unhinged female narrators are among some of the most interesting to read about, and this story does not let up until the very end. I was enthralled by the plot, narration, and characters. This novel’s execution was flawless.

“Is This A Cry For Help?” By Emily Austin

Austin’s main characters are so intriguing, and perhaps a bit quirky. Not only do you get to be inside the mind of librarian Darcy, you get to explore the impacts of current societal and political issues. This is a timely and important novel, one that you can have fun with while still examining the world around you.

“The Good Parts” by Evann Normandin

For fans of “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”, this heartbreaking novel explores the essence of time and the importance of remembering. The main character, Landon, can only be described as a once in a lifetime yearner, but sometimes wanting something so badly can’t change reality. Make sure you have tissues next to you for this one.

“Martyr!” By Kaveh Akbar

Cyrus Shams knows nothing, and neither do us readers. I had no idea what to expect when I picked this book up, and I recommend you go into it the same way. This is so much more than a story about grief. It’s about language and communication in its entirety. This novel felt both modern and timeless, and it had me hanging on to every last word.

“The Long Game” by Rachel Reid

In this sequel to “Heated Rivalry”, Shane and Ilya are forced to face the reality of their relationship. Watching their relationship progress from the first book, and the show alike, was a wonderful experience. Rachel Reid really crafted these characters with so much love and care, and returning to them felt like going home. If you want a sneak peek into the show’s second season, or you just love these characters like I do, I would pick this one up immediately.

These books have stood out the most amongst my reading list for the year. I can’t wait to read more 5 star books in the future. If you find yourself lost on what to read next—check this list out! You never know where your next favorite book might be!