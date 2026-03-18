If I Could Press Play For The First Time Again

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since we’ve rang in the new year, and one of my favorite series–“Stranger Things”–came to an end, I’ve been thinking about all of the media that I wish I could watch or listen to for the first time again. So, here is my list of movies, music, and TV I wish I could press play on for the first time again.

Starting off with TV shows, my first obvious answer is “Stranger Things”, seeing it’s what inspired me to curate this entire list. Despite the series only just ending, there is so much nostalgia attached to it from its 10 year span that rewatching gives me, and as I’ve started a rewatch from season 1 through season 5, there are moments from the show that I wish I could relive the initial surprise of. Season 2, for example, ended up being one of the most important in the end of the series and so to relive possessed Will and punk Eleven I think would be even more iconic than it was in 2017.

The next show on my list is “Once Upon a Time”. This show was a hyperfixation for elementary school me. I remember distinctively watching the love story between Killian and Emma unfold and I think I’ve been chasing that thrill since.

I’ll also include season one of “Outer Banks” here. Yes, I’m still salty about the last season (iykyk), but season one was genuinely some of the best television Netflix has produced, and for that I will always wish to relive my first watch.

Last but certainly not least in the TV category: “New Gir”l but specifically season 2 episode 7 aka “Cooler.” My “New Girl” fans, you get this and know it deserves no explanation. If you’ve never seen the show and have no idea what I’m talking about, literally what are you doing?

Moving onto movies, I will always say I wish I could watch “Don’t Worry Darling” for the first time again. I’ve never experienced such a genuine shock that had me sit and contemplate everything in the theatre for 10 minutes after credits rolled like DWD did. I know it’s nowhere near a “film bro” movie that requires that level of higher order thinking, but I am whatever the opposite of a film bro is and absolutely loved this film. (also Harry Styles and Florence Pugh…hello?)

I am a rom-com lover through and through so there is a very large list of movies in this category that deserve a mention on this list. Most importantly I’ll include: “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days”, “10 Things I Hate About You”, “When Harry Met Sally”, and “The Princess Diaries” (both one and two).

Lastly, music. Everyone in my life knows how deeply I love music, especially pop music, so this list could take years to perfect. Here is just a snapshot based off of my currency on repeat playlist.

Albums:

“Heartbreak Weather” by Niall Horan

“Evermore” by Taylor Swift

“Rumors” by Fleetwood Mac

“Emails I Can’t Send (fwd)”: Sabrina Carpenter

“Fine Line” by Harry Styles

“The Tortured Poets Department” by Taylor Swift

“Four” by One Direction

Songs:

“Flicker” by Niall Horan

“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

“All Too Well 10 Minute Version” by Taylor Swift

“Let It Be” by The Beatles

‘Matilda” by Harry Styles

“Wanted Man” by Benson Boone

“Some Protector” by Role Model

We can be defined by the things we love, and I’m so interested in how we fall in love with them. Wanting to relive the feelings of experiencing what I’ve listed for the first time again will tell you a little bit about me, so, I challenge you to come up with a list of things you wish to experience for the first time again, and try to figure out what that says about you!