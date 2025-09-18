This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I watched the bright-eyed first year students unload their cars on move-in day this year, only one thought crossed my mind: They have no idea what’s in store. I had the urge to think back on my first two years in college, and what I concluded was unexpected- but it was also the truth. I am no longer the bright-eyed 18 year old moving in for my first year of college. I’m not even the 19 year old girl going into her second year anymore. It’s a lot to think about the amount of life I’ve lived in such a short amount of time. The highs, lows, times in the middle, but I have such an overwhelming sentiment that if I could do it all again, I wouldn’t do it differently.

I’d still pack my entire closet from home, and then question why I brought a shirt to college that I hadn’t worn in two years. Through experiences like that, I learned that less is more.

I would want to pick one roommate and let the other in my forced triple to still be randomly assigned, because how else would I have met the two people who would go to show me the friendship I so longed for in high school?

Obviously, I would still put my name down for a small club named Her Campus, I think it sounds cool so I’ll check it out.

I’ll go into a long distance relationship with my boyfriend and let my heart be broken when we grow apart, because I am lucky to have experienced a love so strong that 1,022 miles did not phase us.

Attending my first frat party in a dingy basement may not have been my favorite night, but I’d still go. And I would put myself first and skip class when my mind couldn’t handle it that day.

I still call my family every Sunday, so that for sure wouldn’t change. Same with seeing my high school friends over Christmas break. It’s nice to see how their lives are turning out.

The matching green wigs with all of my friends for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is also a must. And the T-Bo Halloween costume.

I’ve realized that I wouldn’t change a thing. I’ve made countless memories.

If I could go back maybe I would be kinder, or more understanding. But who am I without my mistakes? My flaws? Every moment has led me to where I am now; starting my junior year of college. I can say with full confidence that I am happy with my life, flaws and all. So yeah, if I could do it again, I wouldn’t do it differently.

If I had to tell the bright-eyed kids anything before moving into their rooms, it would be to please enjoy it, just as I have. I know I will look back fondly on how I am living right now, and I hope everyone can do the same.

Make new friends, grow apart from old ones. Get angry and cry. Laugh so hard you can’t breathe. Make mistakes, learn from them, and grow. You won’t be the same person you are now in a year or two, and that should be your goal.