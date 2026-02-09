If I Could Choose the Ending to “Grey’s Anatomy”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are like me and were once a diehard “Greys Anatomy” fan, then you have probably also sat through about 458 episodes, which equates to about 330 hours, or 14 days. That is 14 days of my life that I have spent sitting in front of my computer watching fake doctors operate on fake patients and fall in love. Given this was done over the span of the last 6 years, as in 8th grade, I sat under the covers to hide from my parents that I was watching it. However, after rewatch upon rewatch, I have known for a while how I wish it would end. Unlike the series, I will keep this short and sweet.

To begin with probably the least controversial, Derek should not have been killed off. Unlike Shonda Rhimes I enjoy a happy ending, and nobody deserved it more than the Shepherd family. Moving onto his best friend, I do find peace in the fact that Lexie and Mark both died together knowing they loved each other. Now the other couples that I believe should have been (or even still be) endgame are the following: Link and Amelia, April and Jackson, Arizona and Callie, and Alex and Jo.

Let’s dive deeper into the last one. Because I know it is a tossup between Link and Jo, I think making Link a love interest is taking away the special bond that they had through college. Watching Alex help Jo during one of her hardest times in a way made me see it as Alex healing Jo’s inner child. I am disappointed that they allowed Alex to go back to Izzie because I truly believe he is better than that.In my opinion, the best place to have ended this show was on the 300th episode when Meredith won her “Harper Avery Award”. If she was able to look up into the gallery to see both her mom, and also all of her other ghosts as well would have been the perfect, emotional ending. While some say they want to see Meredith get Alzheimer’s to bring the show full circle, I believe she should be doing what she is now- researching Alzheimer’s. Except, instead of making it last these seasons there should be a time gap into the future where she finds a cure, just as Zola is beginning her journey at Grey Sloan Memorial. And as a final moment, everybody from the original cast comes back and they all celebrate the progress they’ve made (of course with “Cosy in the Rocket” playing in the background).