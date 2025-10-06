Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
taylor swift performing during her eras tour
Photo by Paolo V distributed under a CC BY 2.0 license
How it Feels to Have Taylor Swift’s New Album Drop on Your 22nd birthday

JuJu Simmons Student Contributor, Emmanuel College
It’s finally fall, and libra season, and do you know what that means?  Yep, my birthday finally came on October 3, which was also Mean Girls day and of course boyfriend’s day, which is to my distraught. But this year is going to be different. Why I say that is because I turned 22, much like the Taylor Swift song suggests. But to make things even scarier, is that Taylor’s new album finally came out. I don’t know about you, but unless you are a Swiftie, it was  like a major scare to me.

Personally, I do not have beef with Taylor Swift as a person nor her songs; I’m just not a Swiftie. I don’t mind listening to her songs, I used to even when I was in elementary school. But I’m just not the type of person who would dress up as Taylor Swift, go right to see her new movie in theaters, or be the one who is listening to her new album when it dropped at midnight. Like I have no problem with the  Swifties I personally know, but I just like to acknowledge that I am my own person, and I don’t want to follow any major trends. I know Taylor is very trendy, but I just don’t want to be a follower or dress the same as people, based on what I saw on social media posts. 

I even posted a Tiktok about when I realize Taylor’s album is coming out on my birthday, but then I reply “Im not a Swiftie, I’m a Jujie”. I even said I would be more excited about a birthday cruise or major blockbuster coming out on my birthday than Taylor’s New album but  sadly, I’m not going on vacation this year because I am a senior in college. Instead, I’ll probably be working since I have Fridays off from class for the first time in 2 years. Before the actors strike, Batman 2 was supposed to come out on my 22nd birthday, until they postponed it for another 2 years because of the strike, so it’s now not coming out until 2027.  I just know that things are about to get real when my birthday comes, since the Swifties are gonna be crazy and my birthday was about to be extra girly. Girly as in, I already have Mean Girls Day and National Boyfriend’s day on my birthday, and I am the complete opposite identifying as a tomboy lesbian.

But all the girly girls are going to get crazy. Which to me would be my inner child’s nightmare since I used to have a disliking for girly things, despite me wearing a ponytail and skirt sometimes. But as I got older, I developed a tolerance to girly things, especially as a teenager, since I would wear makeup every day during my freshman year of High school. But I realized that it wasn’t me and that I would rather ditch the makeup, only for special occasions from it feeling weird on my face, especially eyeliner. Anyhow this is my perspective of my birthday being a “girly” day and all, but  I’m going to say is be yourself and have fun, especially if there are Swiftie followers out here. 

JuJu Simmons

Emmanuel '26

I am a biology major with a concentration in health sciences at Emmanuel College in Boston, MA. I work part time at the facilities office on campus, and I have an internship at Atrius Health. I am not a big writer myself, since I hate writing essays and lab reports but I am willing to share experiences I have had when it comes to travel, school, etc. I am known to have a sense of humor, meaning I am quirky. I am usually a shy person at first, but once you get to know me or engage in a conversation with me, then I am a fun person. I also have high functioning autism, which leads me to be shy at times and have trouble with sentence formatting. During my free time, I like to watch movies and TV shows, go out for walks, try new things, and explore new places. My favorite TV Shows include Schitt's Creek and South Park. I love frogs too. I like to make frog jokes as long as it DOESN'T involve frog legs, or frog dissection, and I like to collect frogs. I can taste the difference between Coke and Pepsi (The result is that I love coke, not a pepsi fan), just like I hate cilantro. I am an old soul too and I love antiquing, watching vintage movies, and listening to vintage music. Vintage music is not the only thing I listen to, I like alternative rock, synth pop, anything really (except I'm not big on TikTok rap).