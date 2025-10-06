How it Feels to Have Taylor Swift’s New Album Drop on Your 22nd birthday

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally fall, and libra season, and do you know what that means? Yep, my birthday finally came on October 3, which was also Mean Girls day and of course boyfriend’s day, which is to my distraught. But this year is going to be different. Why I say that is because I turned 22, much like the Taylor Swift song suggests. But to make things even scarier , is that Taylor’s new album finally came out. I don’t know about you, but unless you are a Swiftie, it was like a major scare to me.

Personally, I do not have beef with Taylor Swift as a person nor her songs; I’m just not a Swiftie. I don’t mind listening to her songs, I used to even when I was in elementary school. But I’m just not the type of person who would dress up as Taylor Swift, go right to see her new movie in theaters, or be the one who is listening to her new album when it dropped at midnight. Like I have no problem with the Swifties I personally know, but I just like to acknowledge that I am my own person, and I don’t want to follow any major trends. I know Taylor is very trendy, but I just don’t want to be a follower or dress the same as people, based on what I saw on social media posts.

I even posted a Tiktok about when I realize Taylor’s album is coming out on my birthday, but then I reply “Im not a Swiftie, I’m a Jujie”. I even said I would be more excited about a birthday cruise or major blockbuster coming out on my birthday than Taylor’s New album but sadly, I’m not going on vacation this year because I am a senior in college. Instead, I’ll probably be working since I have Fridays off from class for the first time in 2 years. Before the actors strike, Batman 2 was supposed to come out on my 22nd birthday, until they postponed it for another 2 years because of the strike, so it’s now not coming out until 2027. I just know that things are about to get real when my birthday comes, since the Swifties are gonna be crazy and my birthday was about to be extra girly. Girly as in, I already have Mean Girls Day and National Boyfriend’s day on my birthday, and I am the complete opposite identifying as a tomboy lesbian.

But all the girly girls are going to get crazy. Which to me would be my inner child’s nightmare since I used to have a disliking for girly things, despite me wearing a ponytail and skirt sometimes. But as I got older, I developed a tolerance to girly things, especially as a teenager, since I would wear makeup every day during my freshman year of High school. But I realized that it wasn’t me and that I would rather ditch the makeup, only for special occasions from it feeling weird on my face, especially eyeliner. Anyhow this is my perspective of my birthday being a “girly” day and all, but I’m going to say is be yourself and have fun, especially if there are Swiftie followers out here.