As I am writing the article on the first day of spring, I thought it was fitting to write about some of the things I am excited to do now that it is getting warmer and the days are longer. This is one of my favorite seasons as the whole campus comes alive! This weather gives me a preview of summer and instantly gives me a boost of energy.

Not having to wear a winter coat

I think this is one of the best feelings because you can run out the door and not have to put on your big puffy jacket! This also means being able to wear cute tank tops and dresses again!

Outdoor activities

I love to go hiking and this is one of the best times to do it! I also cherish the spring days where you can just sit and read in the sun. Some of my favorite places to do this are the Boston Commons or even just on the quad on campus! I am excited for all the tulips and flowering trees around Boston.

Food

Of course I eat ice cream during the winter, but there is something special about eating an ice cream cone while the sun shines down on you. Fruit also tastes ten times better in the spring and summertime.

Concerts

I have a couple of concerts I am planning to see this spring and summer. There is nothing like watching the sunset at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center in New York.

Clothing

As previously mentioned, I love this weather because it means I get to wear my favorite shorts and dresses. I also am looking forward to being able to wear sandals again!

I hope that you are just as excited for spring as I am. If not, maybe these few things will help. I think that the cold months and wind tunnels we persevered with will be well worth it. Happy first day of spring!