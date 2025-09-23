Goals for Senior Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I step into my senior year of college, I’m genuinely excited about everything I want to accomplish. This year isn’t just about getting through it; I want to finish feeling like I did something meaningful; something I can look back on and be proud of.

One of my biggest goals, which I’m already starting to check off, is getting more involved on campus. Since it’s my last year, I want to make sure I put myself out there and engage with my community. This year, I am excited to be part of the HerCampus Club as the public relations coordinator. Since this is only my second year at Emmanuel, it’s felt a bit slow to get fully involved in events, but now I’m ready to make meaningful connections, work on fun projects, and be part of creating some engaging campus activities.

Another goal I’m really focusing on is documenting everything. I hate that I’ve let so many moments slip away without even getting a picture or saving them in my memories. This year, I’m determined to change that. I plan to take many more photos, screenshots, and collect small keepsakes so I can put together a scrapbook at the end of the year. I want to hold onto every memory of this experience, from late-night study sessions, unexpected events, to coffee dates with friends. I want to remember not just the big milestones, but also the spontaneous and unforgettable moments.

My third goal is to say yes more. Since this might be my last year to really be a “college kid,” I want to take full advantage of it. I want to stop worrying so much about being embarrassed or holding back, and instead just put myself out there and have fun. This year, I want to learn to let go, be myself, and embrace all the fun that comes with this time in my life.

Finally, I want to give my all academically. Knowing this is my last push, I want to stay dedicated and proud of everything I accomplish in my studies. I want to finish strong and feel confident about the work I put in. I’m nervous and slightly scared of this being the final stretch, but I’m optimistic and excited about what’s to come in this soon-to-be next journey. I can’t wait to do great things during this senior year.