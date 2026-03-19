From Crafts to Customers: My Business Journey at 13

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



I’ve been into crafts my whole life. Anything that lets me create, design, and make something my own. But everything really started when I was 13, and it all goes back to one moment. My aunt had won a Cricut machine and a heat press, and instead of keeping them, she gave them to me. At the time, I just saw it as something fun to try, but it ended up becoming so much more.

I started off simple, just playing around with vinyl; I made Starbucks cup designs, basic t-shirts, and small personalized items. It was nothing too crazy, but I loved the process of bringing ideas to life. Then one Christmas, my family decided to do matching family Christmas pajamas and they wanted me to design them, and while it was something basic, it still felt like a big deal to me. Seeing my family wear something I made was such a good feeling, and it made me realize how much I actually enjoyed doing this.

My family noticed how into it I was, and they supported me so much that they ended up getting me a sublimation printer and a more advanced, heavy-duty heat press. That’s when things really started to take off. At first, I used basic designs you could find online, just to learn and get comfortable. But over time, I realized my favorite part wasn’t just making things but actually it was designing them. I started creating my own designs by drawing them on my iPad, and that made everything feel more personal and creative. Once I built up some confidence, I decided to put my work out there.

I created a Facebook and Instagram account to sell my products, not really knowing what to expect. But surprisingly, it was a hit. I started getting orders and making all kinds of things like water bottles for a cheer team (around 100 of them), blankets, pillows, sweaters, cups, wallets, ornaments, balloons, Stanley cup toppers, and more. I even made Christmas shirts for my mom’s work company and custom shirts for my dad’s job. It was crazy to see something that started as a hobby turn into something people actually wanted to support.

Now, as tradition, me and my family do matching pajamas that I design each year. Some theme examples we did were “most likely to…” , “Home Alone”, “The Grinch”, and Disney Christmas. Even now, as a freshman in college, I still get design requests, which is honestly one of the best feelings. I’ve also been getting help from a local small business where I’m from, which has helped me learn even more about what it takes to keep something like this going. It’s shown me that growth doesn’t happen alone but rather it comes from learning, asking for help, and staying consistent.

Looking back, it’s crazy how one gift turned into all of this. What started as making simple vinyl designs turned into running a small business, creating custom products for real customers, and gaining confidence in myself. This experience has shown me that I’m capable of doing hard things. Starting a business at 13 taught me discipline, creativity, and how to put myself out there and that same mindset is what’s helping me now as I work toward going to college for nursing. It all connects in a way I never expected, and it reminds me that sometimes the smallest beginnings can lead to the biggest opportunities.