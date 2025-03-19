Female Leaders Share Their Stories: LeadHERship At Emmanuel

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

On March 13, students at Emmanuel College presented the “LeadHERship” panel, hosted by the Women and Gender Studies Club, Her Campus at Emmanuel, and Resident Assistants on campus.

During the event, student panelists shared their experiences as women in leadership roles both on and off campus. Research from numerous studies were also included in the slide presentation accompanying the panelists, highlighting many of the topics up for discussion.

Members of the panel shared how they got into their roles as leaders on campus, with Women and Gender Studies Club President Val Ortiz explaining her own experience. “I wanted to make a difference for women and girls growing up,” said Ortiz. “When I got to Emmanuel, I realized I wanted to bring a more empowering community here and advocate for women’s rights and provide a support system for others on campus so we can support each other and make a difference.”

Ava Cunningham, a Resident Assistant in Loretto Hall, also highlighted some of the rewarding parts of having a leadership role on campus, explaining that gaining a community was one of the most important.

“Being a leader comes with a community, and it’s good for my own well-being,” said Cunningham. “Especially in college it’s helpful for people who don’t know where to find that sense of community.”

When presented with a question regarding female representation in the workplace and on campus, Her Campus Secretary Jessica Rezendes shared her experience when running for an executive board position for the Law and legal Studies Club.

“I did go up against a couple of male opponents when I was running for secretary and it was a little scary,” said Rezendes. “I leaned on a lot of the other females I knew in the club, and just surrounding myself with a strong female community has made things a lot easier.”

Ortiz also commented on the matter and provided her thoughts on job qualifications, especially when it comes to being a woman in a male-dominated field. “Gender is not one of the determinators of your qualifications,” said Ortiz.

Eden Lewis, another Resident Assistant in Loretto Hall and IT Helpdesk employee, shared her experience working in the IT department as a woman among her male coworkers. “There’s been a few ‘oh can I talk to a male on campus?’ moments,” said Lewis. “Someone will come up to the desk and physically talk over a female worker engage with a man who is not engaged in the conversation.”

“Sometimes, there are instances during troubleshooting where someone will ask or look for someone they perceive as more qualified, and usually they are men,” said Lewis.

Maryssa Crosier, President of the HerCampus chapter at Emmanuel, also shared her experiences as a female in the workplace, explaining that while she is a supervisor at her off-campus job, people still often assume she is a lesser employee because of her gender.

“The assumption that ‘I am not capable of doing something because I am a girl’ follows everyone into their careers and their everyday lives,” said Crosier.

Despite their negative experiences, the panelists gave inspiring words regarding their hopes for the future, as well as highlighting the positives that come with being on an all female campus such as Emmanuel College.

“I think the experience you get here is a once in a lifetime thing since this is a truly female dominated space,” said Rezendes. “If you’re able to thrive here, you’re able to thrive anywhere. Remember that the community you came from is never too far behind you.”

“Just remember your worth,” said Crosier. “Know that you are not less than the man sitting next to you.”