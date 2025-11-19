Feel Good Fix: “Therapuss” by Jake Shane

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are currently experiencing what I would call a podcast frenzy. Everyone is starting one of their own and discussing so many different topics. I know that I get overwhelmed trying to choose one that I want to commit to, so I can imagine you may be in the same boat. So, if I had to suggest one, it would have to be “Therapuss” by Jake Shane. I have watched it religiously since its release in 2023, and there has yet to be an episode that did not make me laugh out loud.

The host, Jake Shane, got his start as a media personality by posting reviews of octopus at various restaurants called “Pass that Puss” under the username @octopusslover8. He began doing comedic skits portraying founding fathers in various scenarios, eventually creating skits portraying all kinds of situations based on viewers comments. In 2023 he picked up the microphone and started “Therapuss” a talkshow style podcast that is meant to replicate a therapy session. Each episode features his friends and/or celebrities as guests. Each episode starts out with an interview with the guest, often talking about upcoming projects they have going on and then ends with viewer’s “Tell Me What’s Wrong’s”. Here, Shane and his guest read a handful of responses from the “pussies” (Shane’s fans) and they “pusscribe” a solution. The responses are often relationship and life advice seeking, and the “pusscribtions” are usually advice to consume some type of pop-culture media (Shane’s specialty).

The most appealing part of the podcast is that Jake Shane has the ability to make his guests feel welcomed in the space, giving a true authenticity to their conversations. Also, his comedic timing is perfect. I call this podcast my feel good fix, because I can’t get through an episode without not cracking a smile.

To get you started, here is a list of the episodes that made me laugh the hardest on Therapuss.

Session 15 with Conan Gray

Session 18 with Brittany Broski

Session 30 with Joe Jonas

Session 34 AND 45 with Role Model

Session 62 with Madelyn Cline

Session 88 with Owen Thiele

Session 99 with Megan Moroney

Therapuss can be found anywhere you stream podcasts, including YouTube!