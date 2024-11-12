Dancing With The Stars: The Remaining Six Couples

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

From viral lifts to speculated showmances, ABC’s Dancing With The Stars is gaining more traction each week as it gets further and further into its 33rd season. This season originally caught the eye of the public after convicted felon Anna Delvey was announced as part of the celebrity line up. Delvey joined other stars such as American rugby player Ilona Maher and past Bachelor/Bachelorette stars Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran. Many tuned in for the first episode, which premiered on September 17th. This season of the show has appeared to be the most popular, receiving the most viewers and votes in Dancing With The Stars history.

As of this week, only 6 of the original 13 celebrities remain, competing with their professional partners for the Mirror Ball Trophy. Many fans have taken to social media to express their opinions on the scoring of the show, and who they believe has the chance to win it all. As we prepare for the upcoming finale, let’s take a deep dive into the couples still standing in the competition.

Danny Amendola and Whitney Carson

Danny and Whitney have shown some of the most improvement from night one. Danny is a former NFL player and Super Bowl Champion. He is partnered with Whitney who has been competing as a pro on the show for 14 seasons. She is most popularly known for winning with her former partner and now DWTS host, Alfonso Ribeiro. Danny and Whitney have gone viral on Tik Tok for a lift they did during their contemporary piece on “Dedication Night”, and have a solid chance of winning in fan’s eyes.

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach

Dwight and Daniella have faced major obstacles since their start on their show, mainly due to their height difference. Dwight towers over his partner, standing at 6 feet and 10 inches tall. Dwight is a former NBA star who has temporarily traded in his sneakers for ballroom shoes. As for Daniella, this is her sixth season on the show. She is a renowned choreographer, receiving an Emmy nomination for a piece she performed with past partner on the show, Iman Shumpert. Daniella is also married to DWTS professional Pasha Pashkov, who was eliminated in the second week of the show. Dwight and Daniella have defied all odds, making it farther in the season than many predicted.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson

Joey and Jenna have stunned the world since week one, showcasing Joey’s hidden talents in the world of dance. Joey is famously known for being the most recent Bachelor, where he met and later proposed to his now fiance, Kelsey Anderson, on live television. Joey is paired with Jenna for her eighth season as a pro on the show. Jenna is married to DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, who was eliminated on the fifth week of this season during “Disney Night”. Fans think Jenna and Joey have the best shot at taking home the Mirror Ball Trophy, as they continue to wow the judges and viewers with their performances each week.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

Chandler and Brandon have performed beautifully since week one. Chandler is an American actress and singer, appearing in Disney’s Z-O-M-B-I-E-S. This is her partner Brandon’s seventh season dancing on DWTS. The two have received criticism on social media due to what fans deem an “unfair advantage”, since Chandler has a background in professional dancing. Despite the backlash, the two have remained unscathed through the eliminations of each week, and will likely secure themselves a spot in the finale.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten

Ilona and Alan have arguably one of the strongest fan bases on the show this season. Escaping elimination last week by a slim differential in voting results, this duo is ready to amp up their performance for the weeks to come. Ilona is most famously known for her work on the Women’s US Olympic Rugby Team, helping to win a bronze medal in Paris this past summer. Fans have loved her partnership with Alan, who’s on his ninth season of competing on the show. Ilona and Alan have had many ups and downs this season, but have an abundance of support from viewers at home, fueling their motivation to make it to the finale.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold

Stephen and Rylee have been yet another fan favorite this season. Stephen took the world by storm this summer where he competed for the Men’s US Gymnastics Team in the summer Olympics. His outstanding pommel horse performance led his team to a bronze medal, and his “nerdy” persona made all of America fall in love with him. Stephen’s partner Rylee is competing on her second season of DWTS. Rylee’s older sister Lindsay was also a professional on the show, but Rylee seems to be shining her own light this season. Stephen and Rylee had an incredible performance last week, gaining them more attention and voter interaction.

Be sure to tune in next week and vote for your favorites to remain in the competition. Dancing With The Stars airs again on November 12th at 8pm Eastern time.