Spring has sprung! While we wait for the trees to start budding and the warm air to settle in, I love to make seasonal playlists to get me excited for the upcoming months. Here are some recommendations to add to your spring playlist!
First, a title sets the path for a great playlist. Mine is called “Frolicking Through a Tulip Field” but you could also go with classic titles like: “Spring Fling”, “Sunny Days Ahead”, or “April Showers and May Flowers”. Whatever makes you feel like you are finally escaping the dreary cold of winter!
Next, I like to choose a playlist cover. There is something about searching “Spring aesthetic” on Pinterest that gets me excited and in the right headspace to add the perfect songs to my playlist. I relate my playlist covers to the title, so naturally my cover is of a tulip field. I love the idea of having some pastels, sunshine, or flowers as the cover, especially to catch the spring vibe.
Finally, the music! I always brainstorm the types of feelings the idea of the season gives me. For spring, I think indie/folk with fresh sounding beats that make me feel like I’m floating in the wind. I love the songs that are moderately upbeat, and give a hopeful vibe because I am hopeful for this season of regrowth and rebirth.
For music that makes you want to wear a flowy dress and feel the breeze in your hair I suggest:
- “Flowers in Your Hair” by The Lumineers
- “Would That I” by Hozier
- “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer
- “Glue Song” by beabadoobee
- “Stardust” by Zayn
For a windows down driving with your best friends vibe:
- “Sofia” by Clairo
- “CHIHIRO” by Billie Eilish
- “Deeply Still in Love” by Role Model
- “Canyon Moon” by Harry Styles
- “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” by Benson Boone
For the hope that summer and long days at the beach are just around the corner:
- “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Head” by Del Water Gap
- “Spring Into Summer” by Lizzy McAlpine
- “Talk Too Much” by Coin
- “Babydoll” by Dominic Fike
- “Coast (feat. Anderson .Paak)” by Hailee Steinfeld
There are so many more artists and songs to add to your playlists, this is just the start! Spring is a time to reset and bloom, I hope your playlist can match this energy and set you up for an incredible summer!