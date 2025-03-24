This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

Spring has sprung! While we wait for the trees to start budding and the warm air to settle in, I love to make seasonal playlists to get me excited for the upcoming months. Here are some recommendations to add to your spring playlist!

First, a title sets the path for a great playlist. Mine is called “Frolicking Through a Tulip Field” but you could also go with classic titles like: “Spring Fling”, “Sunny Days Ahead”, or “April Showers and May Flowers”. Whatever makes you feel like you are finally escaping the dreary cold of winter!

Next, I like to choose a playlist cover. There is something about searching “Spring aesthetic” on Pinterest that gets me excited and in the right headspace to add the perfect songs to my playlist. I relate my playlist covers to the title, so naturally my cover is of a tulip field. I love the idea of having some pastels, sunshine, or flowers as the cover, especially to catch the spring vibe.

Finally, the music! I always brainstorm the types of feelings the idea of the season gives me. For spring, I think indie/folk with fresh sounding beats that make me feel like I’m floating in the wind. I love the songs that are moderately upbeat, and give a hopeful vibe because I am hopeful for this season of regrowth and rebirth.

For music that makes you want to wear a flowy dress and feel the breeze in your hair I suggest:

“Flowers in Your Hair” by The Lumineers

“Would That I” by Hozier

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

“Glue Song” by beabadoobee

“Stardust” by Zayn

For a windows down driving with your best friends vibe:

“Sofia” by Clairo

“CHIHIRO” by Billie Eilish

“Deeply Still in Love” by Role Model

“Canyon Moon” by Harry Styles

“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” by Benson Boone

For the hope that summer and long days at the beach are just around the corner:

“Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Head” by Del Water Gap

“Spring Into Summer” by Lizzy McAlpine

“Talk Too Much” by Coin

“Babydoll” by Dominic Fike

“Coast (feat. Anderson .Paak)” by Hailee Steinfeld

There are so many more artists and songs to add to your playlists, this is just the start! Spring is a time to reset and bloom, I hope your playlist can match this energy and set you up for an incredible summer!