Creative Halloween Costumes for “Gay Halloween”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween right around the corner, it is no surprise that people from all around are preparing for the upcoming festivities. From buying candy to decorating houses, there is no shortage of preparations to be made. However, what’s paramount to most is finding the perfect costume for the holiday that is bound to make an impression. But sometimes certain costumes can get repetitive.

Don’t get me wrong- I love classic costumes, and they’re usually very recognizable and accessible. But that doesn’t always mean that they’re necessarily “good” costumes. More specifically, my problems stem from seeing multiple college girls dressing up as “Magic Mike” heading to the same party (I’ve been one of those girls). However, the internet has provided a sense of reprieve from the basic Halloween costumes with “Gay Halloween”

Circulating every year, the concept of “Gay Halloween” refers to hyperspecific people, memes, media moments, or random situations that are converted into Halloween costumes. This year, some of the most popular costumes falling under this umbrella include the “real estate fish” from “SpongeBob SquarePants”, the “Grandpa that ate a can of paint thinking it was yogurt”, Fergie cartwheeling during her “Good Morning America” performance, and Jeffree Starr and Shane Dawson organizing the “Conspiracy” eyeshadow palette. While there are popular costumes that emerge from this phenomenon, nothing is entirely repetitive due to its niche and abstract nature, so technically anything is fair game.

With that said, I have listed a few of my own ideas for “Gay Halloween” costumes that are sure to bring on the laughs and acclaim from friends and partygoers alike.

070 Shake and Lily-Rose Depp

Certainly a niche internet happening, one costume you could consider is the infamous picture between singer 070 Shake and Lily-Rose Depp. Occurring in 2025, a fan of both Shake and Depp respectfully approached the two for a photo and accused Depp of having an attitude in an Instagram story detailing the interaction. From this, the meme “trenchcoat buttoned to the top” was born, stemming from criticism of Depp’s outfit that instantly became viral. Whether it’s you and your partner or a friend, this costume is bound to get some laughs from those with the chronically online brain to understand it.

What You’ll Need:

Lily-Rose Depp: A brown trench coat buttoned all the way to the top and ballerina slippers.

070 Shake: Black sweatpants, boots, and a white graphic tee.

Carrie Bradshaw’s Break Up Post-It Note

As an iconic moment in TV history, it’s no doubt that this costume makes my list. Originating from the series “Sex and the City”, this costume refers to the infamous breakup between Carrie Bradshaw and one of her boyfriends, Berger. Rather than discussing their relationship in person, Berger decides to break up with her through a Post-it note reading, “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me”. This costume is both niche and haunting for fans of the show, so if you’re in their presence, you’re bound to scare.

What You’ll Need:

A black shirt and pants.

One large piece of cardboard painted yellow with “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.” written on it.

Some string to hang the cardboard around your neck.

Vanessa Hudgens as “Sneakernight”

Are you ready to go dancing all night long? If not, you definitely will be with this costume! Released by “High School Musical” actress Vanessa Hudgens in 2008, the single “Sneakernight” showcases the desire to go out and dance with your friends for as long as you can, specifically in your sneakers. While the tune has good sentiments, its execution is certainly odd, causing modern audiences to discover its Disney Channel-esque lyrics and memeify it in early 2025. The song has since gone viral and continues to trend on TikTok. The music video as well has been clipped and posted across social media platforms, showcasing the peak 2000s style of Hudgens and her infamous sneakers. If you’re gonna be on your feet this Halloween, this costume just might be perfect for you.

What You’ll Need:

A Silver fedora.

One Green jacket or zip-up sweatshirt.

A Sequined black tank top layered with a pink tank top.

Some White shorts.

A pair of white knee high socks.

Of course, sneakers!

Mikayla Nogueira

Have you ever tried being an influencer for a day? If not, now is your chance! This TikTok beauty guru and Boston accent icon is a great choice for a “Gay Halloween” costume. Considering her many memorable moments, the options to dress up as Nogueira are endless: her intoxicated GRWM video, her Greece trip saga (perfect for a group), her and her “Scooby Doo” makeup bag, or even her Kim Kardashian Met Gala imitation! But whichever version of Nogueira you choose to do, be sure to put on your best Boston accent- the more dramatic it is, the better. And if this costume ends up being your favorite, maybe next year you can make like Nogueira and have a “paht two”.

What you’ll Need:

One long, black-haired wig.

A full face of glam makeup.

A forced Boston accent

Various outfits/props depending on costume specificity (Greece saga, Kim Kardashian, etc.).

The cast of East Hill Shopping Center’s Promotional Video

When it comes to group niche costumes, this one may just win you a few contests, or at the very least a few laughs. For those unfamiliar with the source material and who want to see the iconic commercial for themselves, I’ve linked it above. Regardless, this commercial aired in 2014 and gained massive internet attention for both its song and actors, which are all truly relics of the time. A group is ideal for this costume considering its cast of characters, however it can also work just fine as a single costume . Going solo as Ms. “Denim”, Ms. “Haircuts”, Ms “Backbacks”, Ms. “New Shoes”, Ms. “Get Yourself an Outfit”, the lead singer, or Mr. “Boots and Pants” is sure to be just as iconic alone as it is in an ensemble.

What You’ll Need:

Ms.“Denim”: a pair of folded jeans, a pearl necklace, and whatever outfit you’d like.

Ms. “Haircuts”: A black wig, black shirt, some piercings, and a leopard print headband.

Ms. “Backpacks”: Hair in a ponytail, a gray tank top, and two backpacks in your hands.

Ms. “New Shoes”: Chunky blonde highlights, a beige cardigan, and a pair of shoes to hold all night.

Ms. “Get Yourself an Outfit”: Blonde curls, a gray cardigan, a pink tank top, and a mannequin wearing a 2014-coded outfit (preferably involving teal).

Lead Singer: A white flower headband, a white shirt, and a microphone.

Mr. “Boots and Pants”: A red button-up shirt, glasses, and boots and pants to hold all night.

Hopefully these costume ideas have given you some inspiration for this year’s Halloween. And if you go with any of my picks, I hope they serve you well or at least give you a good laugh. Happy Halloween!