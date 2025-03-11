This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

Experiencing live music is an indescribable feeling that I cannot recommend enough. Going to a concert and seeing your favorite artist right in front of you is beyond unforgettable. As a self-proclaimed professional pit girlie, there are a few things I recommend you know before purchasing a floor ticket.

Wear Comfortable Shoes

There is nothing more uncomfortable than standing for hours at a time in a pair of shoes that are just so painful. I recommend a simple pair of cute sneakers or flat boots as opposed to sandals or heels. You have to remember that you are not only standing in line to get into the venue, but also for the opening set and the headliner.

Stay Hydrated

My number one tip for anyone who plans to attend a concert is to make sure you are drinking water and taking care of yourself. Between the excitement, dancing around, and singing your heart out while you are also standing the whole time you want to make sure you are drinking enough water. Your health should always be your first priority.

Bring a Fanny Pack

Having no seats to put your bag on can be annoying at first. This is why I invested in a clear fanny pack. It is not only small and easy to hands-free carry on your waist, but by using a clear bag you can get through security checks a little quicker.

Soak in the Moment

Everyone is often worried about getting the perfect pictures and videos for social media, but it can often consume you fully. By all means get a few videos if you want to remember the moment, but don’t forget to enjoy where you are! Live music is never going to sound exactly the same show-to-show.

Remember, life is short and money comes back. Buy that ticket and have so much fun!