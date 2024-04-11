Can straight women listen to Chappell Roan? An Analysis of “Casual”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

Missouri native singer-songwriter Chappell Roan has recently exploded into the mainstream after opening for the Olivia Rodrigo GUTS tour. She fills a niche we’re all missing in our life of Kate Bush inspired campy queer ballads, evidenced by her song “Casual” exploding in popularity thanks to Tik Tok. Users have come to share their own experiences with situationships set to Roan’s own vent about a stubborn lover who refused to commit. Of course, this has led to discourse that straight women who participate in this trend are co-opting the song, as it captures an experience unique to lesbians. An understandable argument, the music video tells the story of Chappell falling in love with a siren, she is indifferent and sometimes put off by Roans affection, showing more interest in luring men to their deaths. A dramatization of the pain of loving a woman who has prioritized relationships with men in some way. However, analysis of interviews from Chappell Roan herself and lyrics from “Casual” and other songs from The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess imply that this song swings either way, it could be about a boy or a girl.

We start in the middle of the track, with the bridge, “I try to be the chill girl that holds her tongue and gives you space” this lyric likely alludes to the “Cool Girl” monologue Amy Dunne gives in the film Gone Girl, “Cool Girl” is what she’s named the archetype men want from their girlfriend. “Cool girl is hot. Cool girl is game. Cool girl is fun. Cool girl never gets angry at her man. She only smiles in a chagrined, loving manner. Then presents her mouth for f—king” Exactly what the subject of “Casual” wants from this relationship, intimacy without holding space for her emotions. One interpretation is that Chappell expected this from a straight pairing, this is part of her realization that she can’t be happy in a straight relationship because of the paradoxical demands men have for women.

The parallels between how the monologue presents men’s view of women’s sexuality and what Chappell wants from her lover show how this dynamic is toxic for both parties, “Baby get me off again if it’s casual now.” If she’s with a man she rejects doing all the work emotionally and sexually. If she’s with a woman she’s giving her a taste of upholding the Cool Girl archetype, it’s a punishment masquerading as a reward. Either way she’s too enmeshed to leave and find a relationship that suits her better.

Basic film knowledge is important to understand Chappell Roans discography. In “Red Wine Supernova ” she compares a lover to French actress Bridget Bardot and on Guilty Pleasure her object of affection is described as a cinephile. On the track Naked in Manhattan, she says she wants her first time with a girl to be cinematic, “like that one sex scene that’s in Mulholland Drive” Watching Mean Girls is another important aspect of their relationship “We watch it every night and we both have a crush on Regina George.” The key detail here is Chappell didn’t directly reference Gone Girl. She said chill, not cool. Her album only uses film as a motif in the context of a positive relationship, or a lesbian relationship. Leaving it up to audience interpretation as to why this motif isn’t overt. It is the only film referenced that is about dissatisfaction in a heterosexual relationship, a key theme of her album.

This takes us to the outro of “Casual”, “Bragging to your friends I get off when you hit it. I hate to tell the truth, but I’m sorry dude you didn’t.” There are clear parallels between this track and the first track of the album, “Femininomenon”. In her Pop Buzz interview Chappell Roan says she wanted to name her album after the track, she refrained from doing so in fear it was hard to pronounce It’s a song about being dissatisfied with straight relationships, terrified at the idea of ending up with a man. What she dislikes the most about these relationships is the intimacy. When asked why the song is called Femininomenon she stated in a Reddit AMA “ no man could literally get me off and my cowriter and i were just messing around and made up the word haha! it’s so weird” It can reasonably be inferred that if someone who dislikes intimacy with men writes a song about an unsatisfying relationship, it might be about a man. She drills in the message by saying “I hate that I let this drag on so long” twice. The closing track of the album “Guilty Pleasure” is about having a crush on a friend, comparing attraction to women to a cigarette “Can we drag it out and never quit?” Dragging it out goes from tedious to sensual, showing her growth as she’s begun advocating for the reciprocation she wants and exploring her sexuality.

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess is about coming into your own as a queer person, which entails becoming clearer about what you want out of a partner and relationship. It’s not clear who the song is about, the only thing this analysis can prove is that Chappell Roans songwriting is thoughtful and distinct, she speaks to a painful human experience with the brutality and humor it deserves. This is why she resonates with a diverse range of audiences. Dating as a member of Gen Z is a minefield, if you haven’t been a situationship soldier yet, you might be in the minority. It’s a struggle that transcends sexuality, and Roan is demystifying marginalized communities with vulnerability and relatability. Encouraging people to explore drag as an art form and have compassion for queer people, without ever watering down her aesthetic or values. So what if a straight girl relates to Casual because a straight guy screwed her over? Chappell Roan doesn’t like those straight men either! It’s time to stop worrying about who’s “allowed” to listen to Chappell Roan and start asking people if they’ll give you the aux so you can put on The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.