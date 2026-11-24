This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As soon as Halloween is over, reality tends to kick in. The sun goes down at 4 o’clock, everyone’s mood shifts to becoming a little more cranky than usually, and the stress of school sinks in. Finals are weeks away, and work has started to add more weight onto my shoulders, but I know I am not alone in that. Anytime I do get a free minute, my friends are busy with their homework or studying for an exam stressing about if they can get everything done on time. The minutes of the clock are even going in slow motion, what feels like thirty minutes is only five or I feel like there are just not enough hours in the day.

The question is how do we manage being so busy, and still enjoy our everyday routines instead of feeling like it is just something to check off a list?

The first thing we have to accept is it is okay to slow down and to take breaks. The first step is calling it a night an hour earlier from doing an assignment because we do need sleep. I understand it could be hard with feeling like there are not enough hours in a day, but it is important we try to set aside a brain break. It is difficult to try to balance it all, like having multiple classes, work, clubs, and a social life. I know for myself balancing being a student athlete and work is exhausting but my biggest tip is to break up tasks in just one day even if they are small goals.

Another thing that has helped me is looking forward to things, such as seeing a friend for dinner, an event, or a show coming out. For me this week it is seeing the new “Hunger Games” movie.

Lastly, one of the biggest things that has helped me is accepting that not everything will get done right away. I hope if you feel just as overwhelmed as I do, you can take some time for yourself or treat yourself to your favorite sweet treat or go to bed early because you deserve it.