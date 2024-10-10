Boston’s Newest Bookstore- Parkside Bookshop

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

Boston’s newest bookstore, Parkside, is one of the best in my experience. In the middle of South Boston lies Boston’s newest Local independent bookshop or “Indie”, if you keep up with the book community. Located a block off Tremont Street, Parkside sits in a quiet corner of the neighborhood.

Parkside is home to a wide variety of books, from shelves of romance books to a large children’s section, anyone and everyone can find a book to suit their desires. Currently, they also include an entire section focused on banned books, as the last week of September is banned book week. While I don’t know what this section was home to in previous weeks, I can assume that Parkside is trying to keep shelving books to suit everyone’s taste. It’s clear that Parkside has a designated area to rotate through depending on the time of year.

As for the actual store, Parkside does an amazing job of introducing modern aspects while also keeping the historic charm of South Boston. The moment I stepped past the threshold, I immediately felt at peace. Parksides mix of aesthetics does wonders to make a customer feel at home. With elegant built-in bookshelves and museum-type lighting, Parkside gives off a feeling that not every bookstore can capture. The way that Parskide uses its space is also an element to note. Boston is notorious for having small and tight buildings,but Parkside doesn’t feel small. In a space that is much longer than wide, Parkside has made everything fit in a stunning arrangement that allows for room and comfort.

Original photo by Maggie Moroney

According to The Boston Globe, the building is from the “late 1800s” and “remained unrenovated since the 1980s”. Owner, Barbara Clarke after buying the storefront had to start almost from scratch when renovating this building. My favorite detail of the renovation (other than keeping the original ceilings) is the conveyor belt from the basement. Parkside is not just accessible to customers, but also to their shop keepers. Books can easily be brought up in their unique conveyor belt from the basement.

There are many ways to get to Parkside, my favorite is to walk. It takes about 50 minutes from Emmanuel. On the way, you get to walk through Northeastern University and see the sights of the historic South End neighborhood. However, if you prefer other modes of transportation, Parkside is an easy walk from Copley train station and a 13 minute drive from Emmanuel College.

Original photo by Maggie Moroney

Even though Parkside is a new addition to the South Boston neighborhood, I can tell that it will fit in perfectly. As soon as I was given word of a new bookstore, I made it a priority to visit and I hope you do too. Parkside is definitely one to add to the bucket list.