Beauty as a Love Language: How Sharing Products Says “I Care About You”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something so deeply personal about beauty; the lip gloss you swear by, the perfume that makes you feel pretty, the skincare product that finally worked. But lately, I’ve realized that beauty is more than just routine; it’s a connection.

My friends and I constantly swap products. One of them put me onto a new mascara that completely changed my makeup routine, and in return, I introduced her to one of my go-to blushes. It’s funny how something as simple as a beauty recommendation can become a form of love, a little way of saying, “I want you to feel as good as I do.” Whether it’s lending a lip liner before a night out or texting each other about a new hair care find, it’s this subtle way we girls care for each other.

When I think about it, sharing beauty tips, products, and even confidence is its own kind of affection. We hype each other up, make each other feel seen, and build each other’s glow literally. The real secret to looking good is being surrounded by people who want you to feel beautiful, too.

Lately, I’ve been obsessed with my “Rhode” products. I’ve tried several things from Hailey Bieber’s line, and honestly, the hype is so worth it. My current favorite is the Rhode blush in Sun Soak. It gives that fresh, bright look I’ve been searching for. Paired with the Glazing Mist, it’s the combo I’ve been recommending to all my girlfriends.

Another favorite right now is the Naturium Tinted Lip Balm. Lippies have completely taken over, and according to all my friends, I’m the ultimate lip product girl, can’t go anywhere without one in my hand. The shade Clementine has been my ride-or-die lately. Every time one of my friends borrows it, they end up buying their own. It’s become our unofficial “shared lip balm” of our friend group.

One product that perfectly captures this “beauty as love language” idea is the “Rare Beauty” Contour Stick. It’s a shared obsession between my friends and me; we all have one, and we all rave about it. There’s something special about seeing each of us pull it out of our makeup bags like it’s part of a club. It blends so good, lasts forever, and gives that natural warmth that instantly pulls a look together.

Recently, one of my friends introduced me to the new “Kylie Cosmetics” Mist Spray Perfume, and I have to say, I’ll be purchasing it soon. Think “Sol de Janeiro”, but softer and fresher. It’s my next must-have obsession in the making.

And of course, I can’t forget to mention the “Benefit” BADgal Bang Mascara. It’s one of those rare products that actually lives up to its marketing. I tell everyone about this product, it’s one of my favorite recommendations, and my trusted trust me, you need this product.

At the end of the day, that’s what I love most about beauty. The sharing, the bonding, the way it brings us closer. A great product recommendation isn’t just about looking good. It’s about friendship, connection, and passing along a little bit of love in the form of lip gloss and mascara.