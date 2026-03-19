Ava’s Spring Movie List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s official; spring has sprung! With the warmer days on their way, and the sun staying out longer, feelings of hope and motivation are starting to come back to us. The emergence of spring is a great time to indulge in these warm, happy feelings and enjoy some romance movies. There are 5 romance movies that are favorites of mine that give off that happy, hopeful spring vibe that we all need coming out of a long winter, and I’d like to share them here!

Sixteen Candles

One of my favorite spring movies is “Sixteen Candles”. “Sixteen Candles” is a classic 80’s romcom starring Molly Ringwald. Ringwald’s character, Sam, turns 16, but her birthday is overshadowed by her sister’s comedically controversial wedding. While dealing with her disappointment over her sweet 16, Sam is also falling head over heels for Jake Ryan, one of the most popular kids in school. This movie is the perfect combination of laughs and emotion as we follow Sam and Jake as they begin to fall in love with each other. As a disclaimer, parts of this movie are outdated and reflect ideology that is not as acceptable in society today. However, “Sixteen Candles” is a wonderfully heartwarming film that exudes all the happy emotions that come with the spring season.

10 Things I Hate About You

Another top spring movie of mine is “10 Things I Hate About You”. “10 Things I Hate About You” is another classic romcom from the 90’s that is based on Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew”. The film follows sisters and high school teens, Bianca and Kat. Cameron, a new student, falls in love with Bianca at first glance. He wants to ask her out, but Bianca explains that her dad has a rule; Bianca cannot date unless Kat does, and Kat has sworn off dating. Hilarious and heartfelt moments ensue as Cameron, his friend Michael, and Bianca get Patrick Verona–the bad boy at the school–to start taking out Kat. As Patrick tries again and again to try to get Kat to go out with him, Patrick begins to realize they work out pretty well as a couple and he might possibly have real feelings for Kat. “10 Things I Hate About You” is an adorable film and one of the most iconic romcoms of all time, making it one of my favorite spring movies to watch each year.

Pride and Prejudice

Stepping away from the 80s/90s romcom theme, another spring movie I really enjoy is “Pride and Prejudice” (2005). “Pride and Prejudice” (2005) is a classic romance movie set in the 1800s. The film follows Lizzy Bennet, one of 5 sisters in the Bennet household. While trying to get her sister Jane with the rich new man in town, Mr. Bingley, Lizzy meets Mr. Bingley’s aloof friend Mr. Darcy. Lizzy and Mr. Darcy immediately dislike each other; they find each other full of pride and initially do not get along well. As the film progresses, Lizzy and Mr. Dacry keep meeting, and they slowly start to overcome their prejudice towards each other and even develop affection. “Pride and Prejudice” (2005) is a cinematically beautiful film with a lovely soundtrack, amazing filmography, and an uplifting romance plot, and it is definitely a staple spring movie for me.

Ever After

“Ever After” is a fantastic fantasy film starring Drew Barrymore. “Ever After” is a retold story of the classic Cinderella tale; Barrymore’s character Danielle has been forced by her stepmother and stepsisters to become a servant in her house after the death of her father. Danielle, by simple circumstance, meets Prince Henry, who is running away from his responsibilities and expectations to marry and become king. Danielle, as a poor servant, cannot be seen talking to Henry, so she starts disguising herself as an aristocratic Lady to continue meeting with the prince. The movie follows Danielle and Henry as they fall in love with each other and battle the obstacles getting in the way of their relationship. “Ever After” is the definition of a heartwarming romantic spring movie.

Enchanted

Another classic spring movie is Disney’s “Enchanted”. “Enchanted” follows the main character Princess Giselle, who was kicked out of her animated fairy tale world by the Evil Queen. Prince Edward, her love interest in the fairy tale world, follows Giselle as she emerges in present day New York. Giselle is rescued by Robert, a stoic New York businessman. As Giselle waits for Edward to rescue her, she explores the city with Robert. While Giselle is dealing with her banishment from her home land, Robert is dealing with relationship issues with his new fiancée. As they work together to evade the attacks of the Evil Queen and get Giselle back, Robert and Giselle realize they have a lot of chemistry together despite coming from very different worlds. “Enchanted” is a hilarious movie with adorable romantic scenes that convey the happy, warm feelings of the spring season.

Spring is a beautiful season that brings back feelings of hope after a long, tiring winter. These adorable romantic and comedic movies are a perfect way to enjoy these happy feelings brought about by the emergence of spring. These films are sure to brighten your day and bring about a cheerful carefree mood. Happy Spring!