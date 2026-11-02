Ava’s List of Boston Pic Places

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking to travel to Boston, or wanting to go to some picturesque locations? As a full time student in Boston and a New England native, there are a few locations in the city I always stop at to get some good pictures.

Beacon Street

Beacon Street is an amazing place to walk through and snap some cute pics. Beacon Street, being simply a street, is a free, easily accessible, and quite a popular location for those traveling to Boston. The best time to hit up Beacon Street is in the fall, when the residents have their doorsteps fully decked out with fall decor. There’s huge displays of pumpkins, gourds, jack-o-lanterns, and Halloween decorations as well! Beacon St can become an entire day activity; walking the span of the street and stopping for pictures along the way is a great way to explore a part of Boston while grabbing some pics. Acorn Street and Boston Commons are along Beacon Street, which are other really great picture locations to stop by while you’re out walking. If you’re looking for picturesque locations in Boston, Beacon Street is a great place!

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Another really popular Boston location for pictures is the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Located a few streets away from Fenway Park, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is a small but gorgeous art collection and museum. The center of the museum is a giant, beautifully curated courtyard and garden, and the surrounding hallways have windows and balconies that allow visitors to look down into the courtyard. Visitors often pose in front of the courtyard and the open windows to capture the grandeur of the museum in their photos. For those looking for a neat museum to explore and for cute pictures to take, the Isabella Stewart Museum is a fantastic location to do so!

Franklin Park Zoo Light

The Franklin Park Zoo is a great place to take a day trip. But during the evening, from the summer to fall seasons, the park comes alive with massive, ornate lights displays. The lights spread throughout most of the zoo, lighting up your path as you walk through and explore the enclosures. The lights and displays are the perfect backdrop for pictures, and some of the displays are even interactive! The Franklin Park Zoo Lights are another great location for pictures!

Boston Public Library

A library might not sound like quite the place for taking pictures, but the Boston Public Library definitely is! Inside the Boston Public Library there is an adorable courtyard with hedges, flowers, and a fountain. The sunlight coming in from the sky adds the perfect ambience and lighting for pictures to be taken! Taking a trip to the Boston Public Library is a good way to explore such a popular location in Boston and to grab some good pics.

Museum of Fine Arts

The Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) is another popular picture place. The MFA, located just around the corner from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, is a massive museum containing all different kinds of art from all over the world! Inside there are many different styles of galleries, perfect for people looking for different aesthetics in their pictures! The MFA is a great place to take a day trip to and explore, and it can provide some great backgrounds for photos!