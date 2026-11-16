This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Halloween day, I asked my groupchat if anyone would be interested in going to Beacon Hill to check out the decorations. This ended up being one of my favorite Halloweens. It was filled with spontaneous side quests that I will forever remember.

The day started with taking out a blue bike as the Green line was down…again. This was my first time riding a bike in Boston, and to be honest, I was nervous. Boston drivers are intense and I didn’t know what to expect. Luckily, I was with people who knew all the key details we needed. It felt like we were in a movie as we made our way to Newbury Street. The changing leaves were falling slowly from the trees as we rode below tall sky scrapers. After some malfunctions with my bike, we arrived at Newbury street.

Our first stop was for some coffee at Central Perk where I got my go to order, an iced latte with caramel. After, we stopped at a few stores along the street as we slowly made our way to Beacon Street. We walked down Commonwealth Ave and through the Commons, taking pictures of the changing trees along the way.

Once we arrived at Beacon Hill, we were surrounded by the tall townhouses decorated for Halloween. It was so cool to see all the creative and spooky decorations, especially on Halloween day. I think my favorite decorations I saw was a town house with skeletons that were dressed with bright orange butterfly wings and fall colored flowers surrounding them. This was such a fun stop to make to celebrate Halloween.

Afterwards, we made our way to the Redline to head towards Somerville. My friend Eden had a place for lunch she has been wanting to try. After talking to the employee for a while, learning about the food on the menu, we took our food to go and ate at a nearby park. We had to get back to campus so we walked to the Alewife train stop. I have never been this far on the Redline. We got off at a stop where we would be able to transfer to a bus. Before getting on the bus, we made a pit stop at a thrift store on the way that I have been wanting to visit. After finding some great deals, we officially headed home.

Overall, this was such a fun Halloween! The weather was perfect and we got to explore so much of Boston. I also utilized three different types of transportation I don’t typically take! This felt like a great way to end the month of October!