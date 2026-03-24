A Day In New York City

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past Saturday, I had the opportunity to go to New York City with Emmanuel College’s Art Department. The last time I explored this city was almost seven years ago, and I have been waiting for a chance to go back since I left. Two of my best friends and I loaded into the coach bus at 7:00am on Saturday morning, and began our commute to NYC.

The bus ride went smoothly, filled with naps, music, and a Dunkin’ pit stop. We pulled into the city at 11:00am, and got dropped off at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. I finally fulfilled my dreams of sitting on the stairs of The Met — my “Gossip Girl” moment! After a few pictures we hopped in a taxi and made our way to the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

The MoMA was huge in comparison to any museum I’ve ever been to. I explored 5 floors, seeing works from Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Frida Kahlo, and many more amazing artists. I even got to see Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night”, which was definitely the highlight of my day. Each exhibit was so well thought out, and I was mesmerized by the intricate art. After two hours of pursuing the museum, we headed off to see more parts of the city.

After leaving we made a pit stop at the Skims store. We admired the clothing and dreamed of a world where we owned all of the pieces. Rockefeller Center was a must-see on our list, so we went straight there for our next exploration. We got to watch as people ice skated on the rink below, and even passed by the American Girl Doll store. By this point we couldn’t wait to get some food in our system, so we fueled up at Little Italy Pizza. The chicken bacon ranch slice was phenomenal, if I do say so myself.

When we were up and walking again, we made our way to Times Square, because what’s a New York City trip without seeing where the New Year’s ball drops? We had a little photo shoot on the infamous stairs and glanced at all of the theatre advertisements. After our admiration had piqued, we headed towards Central Park for some fresh air and greenery.

The weather was a perfect 60 degrees, so we were one of the many groups at Central Park. People everywhere were having picnics, going for a run, and lounging on the benches. We walked on one of the paths, glanced at the building featured in “Jessie”, and made our way to The Met once more.

We arrived back at The Met, this time buying tickets and viewing the exhibits. The Met was even bigger than the MoMA, with so many different sections of the museum to explore. While we did not have the time to see everything of course, we saw lots of art in the American Wing, the Egyptian Art section, and the European section. I particularly liked “The Temple of Dendur” and the armor section. I will definitely be back to see more of The Met soon, and am looking forward to hopefully catching the costume section when it reopens.

The bus picked us up outside of The Met, and we began our journey home at 7:00pm. I had the best time exploring NYC with my best friends, and can’t wait to return. Boston will always be my favorite city (because of my Massachusetts resident bias), but New York City is a close second.