A Book Talk That’s “Just For Tonight”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I would just wake up in the middle of the night with a new idea,” Sage Wells, author of the hockey romance “Just For Tonight”, told Her Campus at Emmanuel during a book talk.

Sage Wells joined HCEC via zoom on April 1 to talk about her debut book, “Just For Tonight”. The story follows main characters Lily Montgomery and Kai Brooks as they navigate their lives together after two nights turns into a lifetime, and encompasses a plethora of emotions. The two must figure out how to be parents and manage a public relationship, all while still getting to know each other.

Wells tells HCEC that the idea came from a deep love of hockey and books. She got candid saying, “Most of the plot came from daydreaming about this happening to me.” I mean who doesn’t want a superstar NHL boyfriend and to live in a multimillion dollar mansion…

She also provided insight to her publishing process. “Just For Tonight” was published independently and required a good amount of research by Wells prior to its release. “I would just sit in class to try and find as much information about publishing as I could,” she told us during the Q&A. Wells tells us that the publishing process was relatively easy once she understood what was happening, and now she is eagerly awaiting to publish a second book with her newly found knowledge.

Sage wrote “Just For Tonight” during her senior year at Belmont University in Nashville, TN, all while balancing a full time student course load, internships, and jobs. We talked to her about finding motivation to write while juggling these different aspects, and she told us that writing is her true passion and she makes sure that it does not feel like a chore to ensure it stays pleasurable. For us in Her Campus, we can relate to the idea that finding time to get creative can be a challenge, but we all still love writing, so we thank Ms. Wells for this advice and encouragement.

Sage is currently working on a second book to add to the “Rinkside Series.” While she wouldn’t give us much detail, she told us it would follow a particular character in “Just For Tonight”. I don’t know about you, but I love a book universe and will be tuning in to book #2!!

Her Campus wishes to extend their thanks to Sage Wells for taking the time to talk to us, and for sending us book themed goodies! If you are interested in reading “Just For Tonight”, you can find physical copies online via Amazon or Barnes and Noble or through the Kindle app for digital.