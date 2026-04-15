3 Reasons to Watch “The Other Bennet Sister”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New shows are being released left and right, and now there are so many options when it comes time to sit down and pick what to watch. One of the shows that has come out recently, and will be made available to the USA in May, is “The Other Bennet Sister”. Based on the novel “The Other Bennet Sister”, published in 2020, fans get an insight into the world of “Pride and Prejudice” from a different perspective!

“The Other Bennet Sister” follows Mary Bennet, one of the 5 Bennet sisters that are the main characters of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” story. Mary, the outcast amongst her siblings, watches as her sisters leave the house one by one with their husbands until she is the only one left with her parents. Mary leaves for the bustling city of London with her aunt and uncle, determined to make her way in the world and start a new life for herself. The show follows Mary as she explores a new life and meets new friends, love matches, and finds a career path.

Cast

The cast of “The Other Bennet Sister” is absolutely phenomenal and is a driving reason why you should watch the show. Mary is played by Ella Broccoleri, who has appeared before in the famous “Bridgerton” show. She does a marvelous job at playing Mary, and evokes both humor and empathy from the viewers. Mr. Hayward, a working man who dotes on Mary, is played by Dónal Finn. Finn is an actor who is gaining more traction in Hollywood and shows amazing potential. He plays James Moriarty in the new “Young Sherlock” show, and had famously played Orpheus in the West End production of “Hadestown”. Finn does a wonderful job at playing Mr. Hayward, making the audience swoon and feel happy and heartwarmed.

More notable cast members are Ruth Jones, who plays the overbearing but emotional Mrs. Bennet. Poppy Gilbert plays Lizzie Bennet, capturing the true essence of the Pride and Prejudice protagonist. Ryan Sampson plays Mr. Collins, showing both his awkward and irritating nature but a newer, sensitive side as well. The cast overall is quite amazing and is a large factor in the success and appeal of the show.

Plot

The plot of “The Other Bennet Sister” is enthralling and mirrors that of many other classic romance stories, such as “Sense and Sensibility” and several “Bridgerton” plot lines. The show’s first two episodes cover the events of “Pride and Prejudice”, from Mary’s perspective. From there, Mrs. Bennet sends Mary to her aunt and uncle’s house in London, where Mary is to be a governess to their children. While in London, Mary goes to several social gatherings, where she meets Ms. Ann Baxter, Mr. Hayward, Mr. Ryder, and finds herself meeting again with the stuck up Ms. Caroline Bingley. As Mary explores a new life in London, she is battling issues at home with her mother and issues concerning two different love interests. The story is a happy and fulfilling role as Mary emerges as a new woman, with a new outlook on life and a new path she is determined to take.

Aesthetics

Another reason to begin this show is simply the aesthetics. Trying into aesthetic themes from the 2005 version of “Pride and Prejudice”, the show captures that warm feeling that comes with finding hope and love. The events of the show take place in spring and summer, and the images, music, lighting, and events transport the audience into a happy, springy mood. The pure aesthetics of the show are a strong reason why “The Other Bennet Sister” should be added to your bucket list of shows to watch.

“The Other Bennet Sister” is a fantastic show that draws from the original novel “The Other Bennet Sister”. The show has seen much success since its release and it will be available to viewers in the US in May. The actors, plot, and aesthetics of the show combined offer a heartwarming and happy watch that is sure to satisfy any viewer. Fans of Jane Austen and the world of “Pride and Prejudice” should definitely check out “The Other Bennet Sister”!