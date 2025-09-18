21 Things I Want to do While I’m 21

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Having just recently turned 21 (shoutout to all my September babies), I know there are a plethora of new opportunities waiting for me in this year of life. In order to set the tone for my 21st year, I have created the ultimate bucket list that I hope to complete before my next birthday. Without further ado, here’s 21 things I want to do while being 21!
- Read 50 books
- Get into a new genre of music
- Travel outside of the country
- Open a credit card
- Attend at least 3 concerts
- Start an internship
- Follow a complicated recipe
- Participate in an open mic and share my poetry
- Go to a WNBA game
- Get another tattoo
- Go to a jazz club
- Run 2 miles continuously
- Learn how to knit
- Take a dance class
- Study for the LSAT
- Learn to play guitar
- Take a trip to Las Vegas
- Try a lobster roll (as an east coast resident this has been a long time coming)
- Go to a karaoke night and perform a song
- Take a beach vacation with my best friends
- Apply to go on Big Brother
I am very excited to see where the next year takes me, and I can’t wait to look back on all my accomplishments!