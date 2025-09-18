21 Things I Want to do While I’m 21

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Having just recently turned 21 (shoutout to all my September babies), I know there are a plethora of new opportunities waiting for me in this year of life. In order to set the tone for my 21st year, I have created the ultimate bucket list that I hope to complete before my next birthday. Without further ado, here’s 21 things I want to do while being 21!

Read 50 books Get into a new genre of music Travel outside of the country Open a credit card Attend at least 3 concerts Start an internship Follow a complicated recipe Participate in an open mic and share my poetry Go to a WNBA game Get another tattoo Go to a jazz club Run 2 miles continuously Learn how to knit Take a dance class Study for the LSAT Learn to play guitar Take a trip to Las Vegas Try a lobster roll (as an east coast resident this has been a long time coming) Go to a karaoke night and perform a song Take a beach vacation with my best friends Apply to go on Big Brother

I am very excited to see where the next year takes me, and I can’t wait to look back on all my accomplishments!