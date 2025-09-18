Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
gold 21 balloons
Photo by Kortnee Greenfield from Unsplash
21 Things I Want to do While I’m 21

Jessica Rezendes Student Contributor, Emmanuel College
Having just recently turned 21 (shoutout to all my September babies), I know there are a plethora of new opportunities waiting for me in this year of life. In order to set the tone for my 21st year, I have created the ultimate bucket list that I hope to complete before my next birthday. Without further ado, here’s 21 things I want to do while being 21!

  1. Read 50 books
  2. Get into a new genre of music 
  3. Travel outside of the country
  4. Open a credit card 
  5. Attend at least 3 concerts
  6. Start an internship
  7. Follow a complicated recipe
  8. Participate in an open mic and share my poetry
  9. Go to a WNBA game
  10. Get another tattoo
  11. Go to a jazz club
  12. Run 2 miles continuously 
  13. Learn how to knit 
  14. Take a dance class 
  15. Study for the LSAT
  16. Learn to play guitar
  17. Take a trip to Las Vegas 
  18. Try a lobster roll (as an east coast resident this has been a long time coming)
  19. Go to a karaoke night and perform a song
  20. Take a beach vacation with my best friends
  21. Apply to go on Big Brother 

I am very excited to see where the next year takes me, and I can’t wait to look back on all my accomplishments!

Jessica Rezendes

Emmanuel '27

Jess is the Social Media Chair for Emmanuel College's Her Campus chapter. She's is a Writing, Editing, and Publishing major who dreams of writing her own novel someday. Jess loves being a part of HC and can't wait to see what this chapter does next!