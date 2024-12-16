Go to these Boston small businesses for your holiday shopping

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No matter who you’re shopping for, these shops have the perfect gift.

The holidays are right around the corner—do you have your gift plans in place? No need to worry, Her Campus Emerson’s got you covered. These local shops around Boston have exactly what you need for everyone in your life.

Aperitivo the Shop

Throw your perfect holiday dinner party with Aperitivo The Shop’s fun and eclectic Italian-American-inspired collection of candles, dishes, homeware, and more. A personal favorite product of theirs is the sardine tin rose candle—it brings an aspect of home to your dinner table wherever you are and is an amazing conversation starter.

Loft & Vine

Located right in the heart of the North End, Loft & Vine features a wide selection of gifts, from candles and glassware to Boston-themed apparel and gifts. Mittens, soaps, calendars, and so much more are available for the coziest gifters in the city.

Posman Books

A Newbury Street staple, Posman Books is a must when shopping for book lovers, Jellycat connoisseurs, chefs, and more. Though the shop may not appear to be big, they have every type of book imaginable, with Jellycat plushies, stationary, mugs, and more in the other.

Kured

A build-your-own-charcuterie shop gives you the ability to show your loved ones how much you care by carefully curating their favorites all in one place. You can even order their custom “charcu-trees” for your holiday parties. Food brings people together and Kured is guaranteed to help you find the perfect thing.

Museum gift shops—The MFA, Isabella Stuart Gardener, etc.

Classic and modern art, books, Boston-based gifts, art supplies, and more can be found at museum gift shops. These shops are a secret gold mine where you can find the perfect gift for any niche—Greek mythology lovers, amateur artists, home decorators, and more. The MFA’s gift shop is a personal favorite.

Boston is full of shops just like these where you’ll find gifts for your friends, family, partners, and more. Amid holiday shopping and chaos, be sure to make time for yourself and remember to treat yourself, too.