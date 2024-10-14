X Fall Movie Recommendations

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Tristan Young

It’s officially October, which means the fall aesthetic and so called “spooky season” is upon us. One of my personal favorite ways to celebrate this glorious time of year is with pumpkin flavored things, walks with scenic views, looking at the leaves changing, beginning to wear sweaters of all colors, and obviously through movies. There are the normal choices in horror; ‘Scream’, ‘Halloween’, ‘Poltergeist’, but fall isn’t all about horror. Here are some of my favorite films to snuggle up in a blanket and watch with a pumpkin spice latte.

To start off, let’s look at some Comedy choices:

‘Practical Magic’ Starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock

Two sisters born into witchcraft combat the “male death curse” in their heritage. When Jilly (Nicole Kidman) gets in a sticky situation, Sally (Sandra Bullock) comes to rescue her. In a tale of sisterly love, the combination of outfits, scenery, and music give you a taste of autumn through your tv.

‘Lisa Frankenstein’ Starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse

A “weird girl” (Kathryn Newton) and a Victorian corpse (Cole Sprouse) trapeze around town in a murderous journey to find true love, and in the corpse’s case, a few body parts. This tale has an ‘80s-esque cult classic written all over it, a movie for self proclaimed “weird girls” like me and so many others.

‘The Craft’ Starring Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, and Neve Campbell

A new girl with telekinetic abilities attracts four wannabe witches, who are looking for a fourth. The dark and mysterious auras of the four troubled girls take you on a fall journey to perform witchcraft along with them.

‘Death Becomes Her’ Starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn

A washed up broadway star takes a novelist’s fiance, when they both discover a youth potion to keep them forever young, the evergreen combat begins where the two of them compete for the man. This dark and stormy ‘90s classic makes you feel an autumnal chill throughout your body.

Here are some Romance options:

‘When Harry Met Sally’ Starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal

Two college graduates carpool from their college in Chicago, to their homes in New York. Along the ride they argue over whether or not men and women can be friends without sexual attraction. Within the next multiple years they continuously see each other and the attempt to stay friends becomes harder each day. Besides the sweaters and falling leaves, this movie screams the colors of red, orange, and brown.

‘Juno’ Starring Elliot Page and Michael Sara

Off of the high of Sabrina Carpenter’s recent tune “Juno” making a comedic reference to this movie, the film is fresh on our minds. When teen Juno (Elliot Page) becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rockstar to adopt the child – him and his wife have complications arise when the “father” begins to view Juno as more than an egg for his future child.

Some movies with just an overall Fall Feeling:

‘Twilight’ Starring Kristen Stewert and Robert Pattinson

In stormy Washington, these five fantasy films run the span of a teenage girl falling in love with a vampire and all of the complications that come with it. While these movies have become jokes over the multiple funny lines and the fact that it was written because of a fan fiction, the deep greens and rainy weather transport you into a never ending fall.

‘Knives Out’ Starring Ana De Armas and Daniel Craig

Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) comes to investigate the circumstances of crime writer Harlam Thrombey’s death, and the odd alibis of the family and wait staff make this a thrilling watch. The mysterious vibe of the brick mansion, surrounded by colorful trees and the fall fashion, takes you on a late fall feeling.

‘Dead Poets Society’ Starring Robin Williams and Ethan Hawke

English teacher, John Keating (Robin Williams), tries to reach his student at an all boys preparatory school through methods of literature and poetry. These students are facing incredible pressures from their parents and the school – but a group of attending teens are able to show the others how to seize the day. This returning to school dramedy makes you feel a different October emotion besides horror.

‘Corpse Bride’ Starring Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Depp

A couple born into an arranged marriage fail at their wedding rehearsal. Victor (Johnny Depp) goes into the forest to practice his vows. A tree branch he places the ring on turns into a literally corpse bride (Helena Bonham Carter). This instance leaves Victor grappling for a choice between his arranged wife and this happenstance of one. This dark aesthetic film leaves us with one question; can the living marry the dead?