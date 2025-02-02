Why Winter is the Best Time for a Hair Change

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With winter in full swing, and no end in sight, it’s easy to fall into the depths of seasonal sadness. It seems as though along with the lifeless trees and bleak gray sky, we all get just a little bit duller. It’s easy to let cold weather affect your mood, and it feels like the colder it gets, the harder it is to have the motivation to put yourself together every morning. A new hairstyle may be just the thing to give you that extra boost.

Everyone loves to make New Year’s resolutions that would ignite a positive change in their lives, whether it be starting a new hobby or waking up early. However, a lot of the resolutions that are made, are given up after a week or two. Lots of young women strive for a “glow up” in the new year, but don’t know where to start. The most important part of a glow up isn’t about changing your appearance, but instead becoming more confident in your skin. Now that we are a month into the new year, the holiday haze has died down and seasonal depression has ramped up. This is the best time for you to do that crazy hair thing you were thinking about.

It wasn’t until the second week of classes when I was in a friend’s dorm that I had this realization. Four other girls and I dyed our hair either pink, red, or purple. One girl just got the big chop, and another girl had just asked me to cut her hair with craft scissors. What is it about hair that bonds women together in these ways? Why did we all have the same idea for a drastic hair change?

Not only is it a great cure for boredom, but a new hairdo has been used to boost self confidence in many situations. The “post-breakup haircut” has been a phenomenon experienced by many women and represented in different parts of popular culture. Even if you aren’t going through a life changing event and simply are just trying to survive the cold weather, a hair change could be just the perfect thing for you.

Something that I have been doing the past three winters, is dying my hair hot pink. I love doing this because it is just what I need to brighten my day a little bit more, in the time of year when I need it the most. It’s something I can do with friends, and it gives me motivation to get ready in the mornings where all I want to do is stay in bed.

A new hairstyle is something that can make your outfit. It doesn’t matter what you’re wearing when your hair looks great. Covering your outfit up with a heavy coat and scarf won’t feel as irritating when your hair is on full display. I know a drastic change can seem a little daunting, and the fear of having a bad haircut or dye job is very real, but the benefits far outweigh the risks. If you end up not liking it, you can always wear a warm hat. It’s too cold for anyone to question it!

I see winter as a time for rebirth. It is the beginning of a new cycle, where things of the past are cut off in turn for something fresh. Hair is said to hold memories, and an extreme change will make room for new ones. Whether you’re getting the big chop, cutting DIY bangs alone in your dorm, or dying your hair a fun color, you are allowing yourself to find solace during the desolate winter months.