One of 2024’s most anticipated movies came out on November 22nd, a movie adaptation of a musical for outcasts, sisters, best friends, and of course, the “wicked.”.

The first act of the musical ‘Wicked’ follows two frenemies, one who’s green, an outcast with powers, and another one who’s popular, clad and pink and striving to be a sorceress. Elphaba was put into Shiz University by a landslide and ends up rooming with the “it girl” Galinda. Their differences and loathing for each other has Shiz choosing sides – but at than Oz Dust Ball, a dance to silent music brings them together and bonds them for good.

This musical was brought to theaters recently, though its Broadway opening was on October 30, 2003. The brand new musical guest-starred Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, who appeared with a cameo in the movie, playing ‘Wise Woman 1 and 2’ which was hidden very well by the press. These two stars were seen with Ariana and Cythia on the red carpet at the LA premiere “passing the torch” or in this case, the wand and broomstick.

The casting for this movie was put under fire as soon as it was announced. Director, Jon M. Chu casted pop star Ariana Grande and theater legend Cynthia Erivo. Ariana was torn to shreds because the people of the world didn’t believe she was cut out for the role, despite her being classically trained, starting on Broadway and loving Wicked since she was ten. Her performance proved everyone wrong and shocked people with her stunning looks, soprano high E’s and chemistry with Cynthia.

The internet has been making fun of the two leads for crying in every interview, but you can see in and out of the movie that they truly bonded through this experience and it seems they have a soul tie. After seeing the movie, I understand why they are crying in every interview.

Wicked sends you into a world so far away from the awful state we are in, and brings you into a world of magic and whimsy, which is such a good escape for everyone currently. The amazing acting, foreshadowing scores, and live but absolutely incredible vocals make this journey a five star watch. I think everyone watching is holding space in their hearts for this movie.