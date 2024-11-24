The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2024 blockbuster ‘The Substance’ Starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley follows the story of a “washed up” ‘80s starlet Elisabeth Sparkle. On her 50th birthday, she is fired from her job, and in a life-altering turn of events is introduced to “The Substance” which brings to life a newer, better you.

Obviously, in all of our brains we are screaming at her not to do it because we know it won’t turn out well. Looking in from a window, this just seems like a basic horror movie, but this 2 hour and 20 minute gorefest is so much more.

This movie conquers the subliminal message that we as a society are so quick to omit to at any point in life. As shown in the movie, Elisabeth, on her 50th birthday is fired because her producer wants something new. This movie taps on “prime” it taps on age and image, and thank god it does. We as humans with internet access are a breeding ground for diminishing women in the media, and once they hit about 35, they become unemployed and washed up. This is not a fact, but it is shown so purely in the careers of all women – if not unemployed they become strictly the motherly character and are almost never the lead again.

The phrase “past your prime” is such a crazy sentence, because who decides it? Some women such as Michelle Yeoh, Sally Field or even Jessica Lange continued to act and get multiple awards well past thirty-five. “Past your prime” also applies heavily to looks–- once a woman shows any signs of aging, the media rips them to shreds and practically calls an uber to the plastic surgeon. Stars from the past multiple decades such as Courtney Cox, Lindsay Lohan, Donetella Versache, and even as young as Lucy Hale, have obvious signs of plastic surgery and the young audiences sigh because they are so beautiful no matter the botox or not.

Personally I believe that aging is the proof of a good life. The smile lines and forehead wrinkles show livelihood and an active life. The truth of the matter is that no one is perfect, and as you grow older, naturally your face does too. It’s a natural and beautiful thing, so why stop it? There is a stigma specifically against women in aging; when a man ages he is not told “you are out of your prime” he is called a dilf. While the term DILF is thrown around, it is directed for women about thirty years younger than the men being called a DILF.

There is a scene where Demi Moore stands in front of the bathroom mirror, desperately trying to fix something that she believes is broken, while the audience has tears streaming down their faces. Here, the audience sees Elisabeth as a beautiful token of confidence and power, while inside Elisabeth sees herself as so much less – therefore, this is her means of taking the substance.

This entire movie is an allegory for aging and wanting back your glory days – which is completely understandable. You see in the movie how much Elisabeth envies Sue because of the way Sue is treated. Which I can’t help but think was how Elisabeth was treated in her “prime”, with opportunities, money and fame.

As the movie progresses, you see Elisabeth regret taking the substance, and wishing Sue never existed. Elisabeth wants to take back what was hers – because seeing this double life on screen is harmful. The two begin to subconsciously go at it, by defying and disrespecting the other one in their weeks. Elisabeth is aging rapidly because Sue is not respecting the Balance, which drives Elisabeth off the deep end.

In a crazy boxing match, Sue ends up killing Elisabeth, which then begins slowly deteriorating herself – because she came from Elisabeth – so without any lifesource, Sue is gonna be spinal fluid by midnight. Sue’s teeth begin to fall out, and her nails are snapping off – so she decides to ignore the one use only label on the activator and Sue takes the substance. Out of her, comes Monstro Elisasue. The double substance taking managed to make some monstrous mix of the both of them, clearly defining the quote “you try to fix something so much you destroy it.”

Monstro Elisasue tries to hold up Sue’s responsibilities, and in order to fix her mistakes, she puts a picture of Elisabeth over her face because over all, she just wanted to return to how things were. This movie is a voice of reason for all women – aging is beautiful. You aging as you grow is not a negative thing, it is positive! You have lived your life and you have wrinkles and lines to show for it – and no one can tell you any different. We as women can make change towards the stigma.of women by continuing to take risks, because as Michelle Yeoh said “And ladies, don’t let anyone tell you, you are ever past your prime.”