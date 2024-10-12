whativotefor: Top Gen Z Issues This Election

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter.

The top policy issues impacting the votes of our generation aren’t exactly surprising.

What issues are you bringing to the polls this election season? #whativotefor highlights just that, in the form of a social media cross-platform campaign facilitated by 18by Vote, as well as partners including New Voters, CoGenerate, DoSomething, HeadCount, and more. In an election that can make Gen Zers feel helpless, it is more important than ever to make your voice heard using your vote.

According to CIRCLE at Tufts University, some of the key issues that young people are voting for this election are as follows:

To participate in the #whativotefor campaign, post on any social media what issues you’re bringing to the polls (extra credit: tag @18byvote to be featured on their socials) and use the hashtag #whativotefor.



This election, 41 million Gen Zers are eligible to vote. Not sure where to get started on creating your voting plan? You can head to whativotefor.org/vote or Her Campus’s very own How To Actually Vote to get started.