The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter.

In a world full of lifeless Barnes & Noble rebranded storefronts and endless Amazon shopping carts, Boston holds on to its independently-owned, mom and pop bookshops as a pillar of community and critical thinking. For a city of college students and intellectuals alike, bookstores serve as common ground for browsing, recommendation, and creativity. Recently, while packing for my first semester of university, I rediscovered my bookmark collection that had started to collect dust in my room, and they inspired me to document my most memorable bookstore moments so that others could enjoy such hidden gems too!

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

Founded in the Fall of 1984 by Bernie and Gail Flynn, Trident was established on the idea of being an atmosphere where one could sit down with a cup of coffee and “linger over a conversation or a book.” The first time I spent a lengthy period of time in Boston, it was the summer of 2022. While strolling down Newbury Street, I instantly fell in love with Trident and its comfy literary cafe built into the front portion of the storefront. From a killer staff recommendation collection to one of the best sticker selections in the city, the shop itself has quickly become a staple stop for not just me, but droves of book fanatics. Describing itself as a third place, which is defined as a social setting separate from the two usual social environments of home and the workplace, Trident prides itself on creating both a scholarly and a friendly atmosphere for the exchange of knowledge and ideas. After all, coffee shops were often referred to as penny universities because, for the price of a cup of coffee or tea, one could learn more about the world from those who dwelled around them.

Posman Books

Residing on the other end of Newbury Street, Posman Books is a relatively new addition to the literary shopping scene in the city. The bright green mini storefront has a great selection of Penguin reimagined classics and the (occasional) Sonny Angel spotting! As for their message, the bookshop prides itself on being “filled with blissful chaos, tons to touch, and a colorful cast of characters…” and is sure to have you finding some excuse to spend money on a new knick knack. Every time I find myself wandering south of the Copely green-line stop, you can probably find me in Posman searching for the newest variation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

The Brattle Book Shop

Probably the most iconic location on this list of highlights, Brattle Book Shop is one of very few book-selling institutions known more for its exterior rather than the inside. Considered one of the oldest and largest used bookstores in the country, the shop was founded in late 1825, and has been owned by the Gloss Family since 1949. While the inside of the shop itself is incredibly fun to look at, the real feature is the brick-lined alley next door that is full of roller carts stacked with books. And let me just say, the people watching is next level! Featured in one of my favorite movies of all time, Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, Brattle is quintessentially Boston.

Beacon Hill Books & Cafe

If you’ve ever spent time on Instagram reels, you most likely have come across a travel blogger’s aesthetic video of Beacon Hill Books’ robin egg blue walls. Described as a love letter to the city of Boston, the founders of the shop and cafe proclaim proudly, “It takes a village to open a bookstore, and a community to make it thrive.” There is something so lovely about the space, apart from the abundance of natural light, homey decor, or the to die for coffee table book section. And while I haven’t had the opportunity to eat at the cafe just yet, I’m actively planning to drag my Mom along to Sunday afternoon tea as soon as she’s able to visit from Michigan!

Parkside Bookshop

Our last stop on this little tour of Beantown’s bookshops, we have Parkside! Located on the edge of the South End, Parkside Bookshop is the city’s newest indie bookseller, opening only about a month ago. With a similar vibe to that of Beacon Hill Books, the up-and-coming business is owned and run by Barbara Clark, a veteran book entrepreneur who also owns The Provincetown Bookshop in Provincetown, Mass., the shop is full of indie classics and new authors. When I first got the opportunity to hike down to the South End last weekend, Parkside was my first stop and for good reason! In many ways, it reminds me of my beloved local businesses in Michigan, with a strong sense of belonging and commitment to engaging community members with new and enticing stories.

If there is any takeaway from this great guide to Boston’s booksellers, it should be that it has never been more important to invest in and support local community businesses. While I might be preaching to the choir, there is no better time to explore the establishments that provide our city with gathering places for the exchange of ideas. And you know what they say: a chapter a day keeps the boredom away!